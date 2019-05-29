Ark & Echo give $4,000 in scholarships

TROY — Four area seniors were the recipients of scholarships during their individual graduation ceremonies from a local boutique that believes in spreading inspiration to others.

Ark & Echo, 101 S. Market St., Troy, awarded $1,000 each to Kristen Dickison, West Milton High School; Clair Larger, Lehman High School; and Kenley Blake and Rachel Plummer, both from Troy Christian High School.

“Ark is an acronym for ‘acts of random kindness,’ and Echo is the Greek word for ‘hope.’ Our desire is to inspire kindness and hope in our community,” said one of the store’s owners, Kelli Szakal. “Out of that desire, the Ark & Echo Character Scholarship was born in 2018. Our intent is to honor high school seniors with a scholarship that is awarded based on strong character.”

Last year, Ark & Echo awarded $1,500 to two seniors. This year, the scholarship expanded and the owners attended graduation ceremonies to award $4,000 total to the four deserving recipients.

According to Szakal, anyone who would like to contribute to the Ark & Echo Character Scholarship may do so through the store, where more information is available.

Dickison is the daughter of Dana and Teri Dickison; Larger’s parents are Heather and Jeff Larger; Blake’s parents are Kristin Blake and the late Craig Blake; and Plummer is the daughter of Doug and Cindy Plummer.

The grant recipients were nominated in April by a written submission process that was announced by Ark & Echo to the general community.

“We are excited to announce our winners and to honor these ladies of outstanding character in our community,” Szakal commented. “We look forward to this scholarship growing each year and helping even more students have the hope of a bright future.”

For more information about the scholarship or for questions about donating, call the store at (937) 219-5651.