Statue of WWII hero, Gentile, restored

The Beautification Committee of Mainstreet Piqua recently had the Don Gentile statue in downtown Piqua restored to its original glory. Mike Major, of Urbana, cleaned and restored the statue of Piqua native and World War II hero, Gentile, over a period of about a month.

The Beautification Committee of Mainstreet Piqua recently had the Don Gentile statue in downtown Piqua restored to its original glory. Mike Major, of Urbana, cleaned and restored the statue of Piqua native and World War II hero, Gentile, over a period of about a month. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_052919mju_piqua_gentilestatue.jpg The Beautification Committee of Mainstreet Piqua recently had the Don Gentile statue in downtown Piqua restored to its original glory. Mike Major, of Urbana, cleaned and restored the statue of Piqua native and World War II hero, Gentile, over a period of about a month.