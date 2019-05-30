Troy-Miami County Public Library to offer Summer Library Challenge

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Readers of all ages will explore things “out of this world” as the Troy-Miami County Public Library presents its summer library challenge, “A Universe of Stories” beginning Monday, June 3 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 2. The 2019 Summer Library Challenge is designed to encourage children, teens and adults to read independently and participate in literacy based activities. Free activities and events are offered at the library throughout the summer to engage all ages and foster the love of reading.

Children and their families may begin registering for the library challenge on Monday, June 3. Registration will continue through the month of June; however, children and teens who register during the week of June 3-8 will receive a free book while supplies last. At registration, each family will receive a booklet of activities and scheduled events, which will occur throughout the 9-week challenge. Register for the summer reading program at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy, at the Bookmobile stops, or at the Oakes Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill.

“A Universe of Stories” is open to participants of all ages from birth to 99-plus. The library has activities planned for all ages during the summer including The Curiosity Dome, Astronaut Training Camp, craft days, a visit from Newport Aquarium’s WAVE on Wheels – Shark Cart, outdoor movies at Treasure Island in collaboration with The City of Troy, the Touch-a-Truck event and a pool party. All programs are free of charge.

The 2019 Summer Library Challenge is also available on the bookmobile, from June 3 through Aug. 2. The bookmobile is offering five “Stories in the Park” activities with the Miami County Park District. Enjoy the outdoor fun with your family, bookmobile staff and a park naturalist. There will be activities, story times and a craft. The summer schedule will be available at www.tmcpl.org/outreach, or you can pick up a copy at the library or bookmobile.

For more information, call the Troy library at (937) 339-0502, the Pleasant Hill library at (937) 676-2731, visit our website www.tmcpl.org. or “Like us” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/troypubliclibrary.