Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 25

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 16 mile marker on the bike path reference a bicycle accident. The deputy transported the male to Upper Valley Medical Center to be checked out. This matter is closed.

May 26

JAIL ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail in reference to an assault. Brent Hennon had punched inmate Derrick Caruso. Before the incident, inmate Hennon had covered up the in-cell camera to block the view of what he was planning. While talking to Caruso, he stated he did not know who struck him in the head. He also refused to give a statement. After speaking to Hennon, he advised that Caruso had struck him first however there were no marks on Hennon. Caruso denied hitting him first. Hennon did admit to covering up the camera and striking Caruso in the head for retaliation. He also refused to give a statement on the incident.

May 27

WARRANTS: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle and its occupants for a speed violation. The stop was conducted in the 5400 block of E. SR. 41 Elizabeth Township. Upon further investigation the driver and passenger were both taken into custody for felony drugs located in the vehicle, along with some outstanding warrants. The vehicle was ultimately towed away from the scene by Jim’s Towing.

SPEEDING: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black Mini Cooper for speeding. The driver, Adam Lichtenberg, was cited for speed of 92 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was also cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle on a public roadway due to the excessive speed.

POSSESSION: A deputy was patrolling Garbry Big Woods park when they located a suspicious vehicle. After further investigation, a male was charged with possession of marijuana.

FIRE: A deputy responded to the area of 1200 North County Road 25-A, Concord Twp., on a possible structure fire. Upon arrival the deputy noticed a shed that was completely engulfed in flames.

May 28

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 2470 block of South County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. in reference to a theft complaint. This case is pending further investigation.

FRAUD: A deputy received a fraud complaint from a resident in the 8000 block of State Route 589, Brown Twp. He advised someone in Georgia opened up a Verizon account in his name. He advised the individual charged $600. The reporting party advised he did not need an investigation for this case and would like this documented for Verizon.

WARRANTS: A deputy was on patrol in the area of W. State Route 571 and W. State Route 55. The deputy observed a gray pickup truck drive around the south side of a road closed sign that was placed in the middle of West State Route 571. The driver had to drive into the front yard of the residence to get around the sign. The deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Ricky Thompson. The deputy advised Thompson the road was closed and he would have to go another route. The deputy also asked him why he chose to drive through the front yard and he stated it was because he believed the owner of the residence had moved the barrel to stop traffic from driving through. Thompson was apologetic during the encounter. Upon running Thompson through LEADS, it was found he had an active warrant for his arrest through Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed and Thompson was taken into custody. Thompson was booked into the Miami County Jail without any further problems.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility at the request of Lt. Upham. She advised the jail nurse had come across unidentifiable capsules belonging to an inmate. The deputy arrived at the IF to assist. After conducting an internet search, it was determined the capsules were a weight loss supplement.