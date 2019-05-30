Something to write about

Attendees of the National Aviation Heritage Area’s bi-annual Aviation Writer’s Summit tour the WACO Museum and Aviation Learning Center in Troy on Thursday. The three-day event brought aviation writers from across the country to tour sites along the Aviation Trail, including WACO, the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the Armstrong Museum, Grimes Field, and others.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_053019mju_waco_writerssummit-1.jpg Attendees of the National Aviation Heritage Area's bi-annual Aviation Writer's Summit tour the WACO Museum and Aviation Learning Center in Troy on Thursday. The three-day event brought aviation writers from across the country to tour sites along the Aviation Trail, including WACO, the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the Armstrong Museum, Grimes Field, and others. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today