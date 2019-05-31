Repayment in kind

WEST MILTON — Cleanup efforts are underway all around the tornado-stricken areas of southwestern Miami County this week.

Nowhere are they more visible than a home in the 9000 block of West St. Rt. 571 were one could say there are Bulldogs running loose everywhere.

Among the homes destroyed in Monday’s tornado outbreak was the home belonging to Leroy Myers. The long-time resident, Myers, a man in his 70s, is an avid Bulldogs fan, not only attending athletic contests but also volunteering to work concessions duty, or wherever needed.

When Milton-Union soccer players heard about Myers plight, they decided to give back to the man who has done so much for them.

“Some of our players and team moms heard about Mr. Myers’ story,” said Milton-Union boys soccer coach Todd Winchester, “they talked it over and decided that we would ‘adopt’ him as our family. We decided that we would come help him in multiple phases.”

“One, we would come out and help him clean up around the the house,” Winchester continued, “and then, two, the team moms are coordinating some fundraising events and donations.”

Myers, who lived alone at the residence, reportedly had nowhere to stay following the disaster and his property was not insured.

Winchester said the Myers stayed at a truck stop the first night, or two, following the destruction of his home and then through donations he has been staying at La Quinta Inn in Tipp City.

The cleanup efforts were a labor of love for Bulldogs soccer team members. “This guy didn’t really have much,” said Dakota King, “but he gave back to us by coming to sporting events to work concessions, so he meant a lot to the community.”

The soccer team and moms are accepting donations to help with their continuing efforts to assist Myers. Winchester said that anyone looking to donate can contact the soccer parents through the Milton Union Boys Soccer Facebook page.

Dozens of Milton-Union students work to clean up the property of a Bulldogs supporter who lost his home to Monday's storm. A large portion of the Milton-Union High School student body works to clean debris from the property of a long-time Bulldogs booster on Friday.

Milton-Union students “adopt” long-time supporter

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

