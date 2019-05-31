Council to review Peters Road rezoning

TROY — Troy City Council will have two items on its agenda for its Monday, June 3 meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The ordinance for the rezoning of 10.284 acres on Peters Road from county zoning to city zoning R-4 single family residential district will have its fifth reading.

The community and economic development committee held a meeting on Tuesday, May 28. The applicant is Gen D LLC owner Bart Denlinger. The request was approved by Troy Planning C0mmission. The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision of 22 lots on the property. A neighbor adjacent to the property, J.J. Frigge, spoke at the public hearing against the development.

The committee supports the rezoning ordinance based on the proposed rezoning is consistent with the city’s zoning codes, surrounding zoning district and the city comprehensive plan.

Council will also review a resolution to support legislation to restore $1 million of revenue from state funds due to the reduction in the local government fund. The state senate is currently considering the operating budget. The finance committee recommendation supports the resolution with emergency designation.

Also on the agenda, city council will be introduced to three new fire fighters/paramedics. Luke Lindeman, Cody Ross and Cory Branscum will be in attendance. There were appointed on May 20.

Justin Coby, the director of Health Partners Free Clinic, will provide council a presentation regarding a research partnership with students from the Wright State University nursing program on community needs.

Items of Interest:

• MetroNet, a telecommunications company, announced plans to expand fiber optic services to Troy. Construction plans are set to start at the end of June and expected to take 18-24 months. Work will be done in the right-of-way and some utility easements on poles and underground in front or rear. MetroNet will mail letters to property owners in advance of work being done in the area. Employees will be identified in MetroNet vehicles or affiliates. The project does not require to be a MetroNet customer unless they choose.

• Miami Shores Clubhouse renovation project is nearing completion. A public open house is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. June 18, with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

