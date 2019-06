LT Ball Intermediate School holds year-end awards

TIPP CITY — Honored for receiving the Principal’s Academic Award for attaining all A’s in all four quarters for the 2018-2019 School year were: Lauren Anderson, Avery Anderson, Kaylee Armstrong, Blakely Barton, Katelyn Beisel, Christopher Billups, Benjamin Bledsoe, Grace Brooks, Aubrey Brownlee, Brynn Buehler, Wesley Chessir, Carter Chinn, Savannah Clawson, Kamryn Clint, Ella Combs, Jacob Danielson, Alexander Darner, Jake Dettwiller, Griffin Federle, Hadassah Finch, Madison Foster, Zachary Foster, Andrew Gagnon, Quinn Gagnon, Elijah Ganger, Leilani Green, Zicheng Guo, Maxwell Gustavson, Kara Hale, Preston Harding, Ethan Harney, Jenna Hatfield, Lukas Heitbrink, Abigail Hogge, Alyssa Holderman, Reese Hoover, Carson Jackson, Kendra Johnson, Caroline Kaibas, Elijah Kettel, Aylah Kinzie, Nathan Kollmeyer, Ava Lipps, Lexi Luginbuhl, Jeffrey Martin, Lucy McClure, Daniel McCormick, Logan McEntyre, Levi McNeal, Thomas Miller, Brianna Morris, Brooke Neal, Kyler Oney, Lindsey Osenko, Samantha Osenko, Benjamin Pierson, Gabrielle Place, Dylan Potts, Elijah Ramos, Lucia Ranly, Elliana Rench, Ingrid Richard, Jackson Robbins, Jenabella Runyon, Scott Landon, Alyssa Siders, Faith Siefring, Olivia Simmons, Cameron Smith, Abbie Snipes, Jenna Sprague, Jenna Spraley, Samuel Stark, Elias Stienecker, Macie Taylor, Grant Titley, Nicholas Von Krosigk, Tabitha Wedding, and Faye Young.

The following students were presented awards for participating in the ACES Choir Concert: Connor Czapor, Brooke Fitzpatrick, Caroline Kaibas, Jianqiao Li, Madison Piel, Courtney Post, Alyssa Sink, Elias Stienecker, Nicholas VonKrosigk, and Faye Young.

The following students participated in the on-line Quiz Bowl Midwest Competition against other teams in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Pennsylvania: Jeffrey Martin, Leilani Green, Max Gustavson, Caroline Kaibas, Carson Jackson and Elias Stienecker. These students scored ninth place out of 20 fifth and sixth grade teams.

Fifth grade students who presented their science projects at the district level at Edison Community College in Piqua are: Caroline Kaibas, Kamryn Clint, Tessa Riehle , Lindsey Osenko, Hayden Sherwood, Connor Czapor; Elias Stienecker , Carson Jackson, Leilani Green, Jeffrey Martin, and Junya Sakumoto. Students who competed at the State Level were: Caroline Kaibas, Kamryn Clint, Tessa Riehle, Lindsey Osenko, Elias Stienecker, Carson Jackson, Leilani Green, and Jeffrey Martin.