At-large city council members to host event

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — All three At-Large Troy City Council members, including William Lutz, Robin Oda and Todd Severt, have announced they will host an event from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Water St., in order to answer questions from residents and address their concerns.

“We are holding this event to create more opportunities to communicate with our residents,” Severt said. “Many residents have expressed some concerns that they need more ways to communicate with council members.”

At-Large Council Member Robin Oda added, “Council meetings are good opportunities to address council, but this doesn’t provide for a back and forth discussion and chat is what we are looking to do with this event. This forum will have more of an “open house” type feel. Residents can pop-in and talk with us about the issues that they feel are important.”

“I think Robin, Todd and myself believe this is a unique opportunity to bring residents closer to their elected officials. This isn’t a meeting and no decisions are going to be made. However, it’s a new way to engage residents. I am really looking forward to a good turnout and the opportunity to hold similar events in the future,” said William Lutz, At-Large Council Member.

Lutz https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Lutz_Bill.jpg Lutz Oda https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Oda_Robin.jpg Oda Severt https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Severt_Todd.jpg Severt