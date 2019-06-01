Cookson Elementary

TROY — Cookson Elementary has named honor roll students for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 school year.

Fourth grade — Matthew Barth, Terry Bratchette, Riley Cavanaugh, Hayden Dawson Ullery, Brinlee Demoss, Alexander Duncan, Rylee Gasson, Benjamin Gebbie, Mason Graham, Lucas Griffieth, Lavy Harnish, Kaleb Higgins, Cooper Hill, Dawson James, Emily Landers, Amelia Lazear, Isabelle Mayo, Ava Ratliff, Charlie Sheipline, Ainsley Stanforth, Chase Thomason.

Fifth grade — Ethan Bidle, Brady Campbell, Nathaniel Craft, Alexa Deaton, Holden Dobrzeniecki, Hayden Graham, Kevin Hipolito, Brooklynn Hurd, Versaya Kern, Layla Lucas, Gwendalyn Mowery, Dakota Rhynard, Alexis VanZant, Kelyn Williams.

Straight A’s

Fourth grade — Sylar Combs, Michelle Landers, Alexandra Schieltz, Cara Stapleton.

Fifth grade — Gabriel Cole, Natalie Kunce, Izabel Olivieri, Micah Pyles Dodds, Nathaniel Reynolds, Jerome Riggins, Mitchell Sargent, Anthony Scalice, Tobey Seibert, Chet Snyder, Kirya Wise, Josalyn Wooddell.