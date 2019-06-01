Miami County’s Most Wanted

Tiffany Smith
Last known address: At large
Date of birth: 6/21/72
Height: 5’7
Weight: 155
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
Rosaly Holland
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 11/29/86
Height: 5’4
Weight: 145
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Red
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
Danielle Elliott
Last known address: Tipp City
Date of birth: 1/20/80
Height: 5’0
Weight: 176
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
Lebryson Griffin
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 8/23/84
Height: 6’2
Weight: 175
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Improper handling of a firearm
Danny Emmons
Last known address: At large
Date of birth: 2/15/61
Height: 5’9
Weight: 205
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Theft