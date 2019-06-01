Miami County’s Most Wanted

Tiffany Smith

Last known address: At large

Date of birth: 6/21/72

Height: 5’7

Weight: 155

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Rosaly Holland

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 11/29/86

Height: 5’4

Weight: 145

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Red

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Danielle Elliott

Last known address: Tipp City

Date of birth: 1/20/80

Height: 5’0

Weight: 176

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Lebryson Griffin

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 8/23/84

Height: 6’2

Weight: 175

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Improper handling of a firearm

Danny Emmons

Last known address: At large

Date of birth: 2/15/61

Height: 5’9

Weight: 205

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Theft