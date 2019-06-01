Sprys celebrate 50th anniversary

TIPP CITY – Robert and Barbara Spry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 25 with a dinner for family and wedding party at Harrison’s restaurant, followed by a reception at their home.

Robert and the former Barbara Wolff were married May 24, 1969 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newcomerstown, Ohio with Pastor Donald Albert officiating.

Robert, a 1956 graduate of Dayton-Fairview High School and the University of Illinois (B.S. Engineering Physics, M.S. Physics, Ph.D. Solid State Physics) is the son of the late Arthur and Eleanora Spry of Dayton. Barbara, a 1960 graduate of Newcomerstown High School and Wittenberg University (B.S. Education) is the daughter of the late Arthur and Elva Wolff of Newcomerstown.

Robert retired after 35 years as a Civil Servant with the Materials Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He previously held positions at Mound Laboratory, Miamisburg, Ohio, and the University of Illinois. Robert is a Fellow of the American Physical Society. Barbara was an elementary teacher with Columbus Public Schools who retired to be a fulltime homemaker.

The couple has four children, Prof. John of St. Paul, Minnesota, David (Nicole) of Medina, Ohio, Rachel Lammi (Rev. Kurt) of Vandalia, and Thomas (Margaret) of Yorktown, Indiana. They have four granddaughters and two grandsons.