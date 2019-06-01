Posted on by

A look back at the Memorial Day tornadoes

,

Clean-up efforts get under way

Union Township resident Barabar Brown points out a concern to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley as clean-up commences on Thursday.

Union Township resident Barabar Brown points out a concern to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley as clean-up commences on Thursday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

An American Red CRoss representative monitors clean-up activities in Union Township on Thursday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Many properties looked are in complete disarray following Monday’s tornadoes as downed trees filled entire yards.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

This home at the corner of Markley and Wright Roads suffered heavy damage and a nearby barn on the property was leveled.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Milton-Union High School students drag a large tree to waiting workers with chain saws on Friday in Union Township


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Milton-Union soccer players work alongside coaches and parents helping to clean up the property of a senior citizen the team “adopted” for a community service project.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Just one many homes damaged or destroyed in Miami County by Monday’s tornadoes.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Power companies are working around the clock to restore electric service to thousands of customers around the Miami Valley.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Union Township resident Barabar Brown points out a concern to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley as clean-up commences on Thursday.

An American Red CRoss representative monitors clean-up activities in Union Township on Thursday.

Many properties looked are in complete disarray following Monday’s tornadoes as downed trees filled entire yards.

This home at the corner of Markley and Wright Roads suffered heavy damage and a nearby barn on the property was leveled.

Milton-Union High School students drag a large tree to waiting workers with chain saws on Friday in Union Township

Milton-Union soccer players work alongside coaches and parents helping to clean up the property of a senior citizen the team “adopted” for a community service project.

Just one many homes damaged or destroyed in Miami County by Monday’s tornadoes.

Power companies are working around the clock to restore electric service to thousands of customers around the Miami Valley.

Union Township resident Barabar Brown points out a concern to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley as clean-up commences on Thursday.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo1.jpgUnion Township resident Barabar Brown points out a concern to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley as clean-up commences on Thursday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

An American Red CRoss representative monitors clean-up activities in Union Township on Thursday.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo2.jpgAn American Red CRoss representative monitors clean-up activities in Union Township on Thursday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Many properties looked are in complete disarray following Monday’s tornadoes as downed trees filled entire yards.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo3.jpgMany properties looked are in complete disarray following Monday’s tornadoes as downed trees filled entire yards. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

This home at the corner of Markley and Wright Roads suffered heavy damage and a nearby barn on the property was leveled.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo4.jpgThis home at the corner of Markley and Wright Roads suffered heavy damage and a nearby barn on the property was leveled. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Milton-Union High School students drag a large tree to waiting workers with chain saws on Friday in Union Township
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo5.jpgMilton-Union High School students drag a large tree to waiting workers with chain saws on Friday in Union Township Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Milton-Union soccer players work alongside coaches and parents helping to clean up the property of a senior citizen the team “adopted” for a community service project.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo6.jpgMilton-Union soccer players work alongside coaches and parents helping to clean up the property of a senior citizen the team “adopted” for a community service project. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Just one many homes damaged or destroyed in Miami County by Monday’s tornadoes.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo7.jpgJust one many homes damaged or destroyed in Miami County by Monday’s tornadoes. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Power companies are working around the clock to restore electric service to thousands of customers around the Miami Valley.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Photo8.jpgPower companies are working around the clock to restore electric service to thousands of customers around the Miami Valley. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved
Clean-up efforts get under way