Troy Strawberry Festival kicks off

TROY — Breezy weather and a light sunset set the comfortable backdrop for Friday evening’s Hometown Celebration at Treasure Island in Troy for the kickoff to the Troy Strawberry Festival.

Festivities included live music, beginning with the Home Grown Talent Show finalists and then a concert with North 41.

Troy Strawberry Festival General Chairperson Bruce Adamson said, going into the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival, he hoped that the non-profits will continue to do well this year and raise funds for their organizations.

“We have to have weather like we’re having right now — this beautiful weather — to do that,” Adamson said.

Adamson said that the Troy police and fire departments will be monitoring the weather, and festival volunteers will notify attendees of any weather events that may cause events to get cancelled over the PA system and by talking to attendees in the crowd.

Overall, when asked what he hoped people would take away from this year’s festival, Adamson said, “Troy’s a beautiful town. We like having visitors, and we care about our non-profits.”

Hot dogs and snow cones were also found at the Hometown Celebration, along with balloons and face-painting from Koinos Christian Fellowship, a local church on Grant Street in Troy. Emily Palmer of Piqua, a member of Koinos Christian Fellowship, was volunteering with the church at the Hometown Celebration, greeting people and handing out balloons to families. She said the event was great and she “had a lot of fun meeting new people (and) telling them about the Gospel.”

Sisters Ashley Akers and Amanda Gonzalez walked to the Hometown Celebration with Gonzalez’s kids.

“We’re kicking it off,” Akers said about diving into the weekend’s festivities.

Gonzalez said they were able to come this weekend after missing previous years, but they still enjoy the festival and have even won the strawberry pie eating contest in the past.

“I love that Troy does this,” Gonzalez said.

They said they enjoy how close the festival is and how it is located within walking distance of many homes, and they said that the variety of vendors was their favorite part of the festival.

“It’s just different stuff you don’t see all the time,” Gonzalez said.

The Troy Strawberry Festival will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday with the opening ceremony and a variety of vendors, live entertainment, and activities in the historic downtown Troy.

Chairman Bruce Adamson, far right, introduces the 2019 Strawberry Queen Abby Johnson, and her court, KatieRobinson, and Josalyn Abrams, as the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival kicks off at Treasure Island on Friday.

Locals enjoy live entertainment at Treasure Island

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

2019 Troy Strawberry Festival Schedule SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Berry Bike Tour, 8 a.m. — Troy High School Parking Lot Softball Tournament, TBD — Duke Park Tennis Shootout, 9 a.m. — Troy High School Tennis Courts Opening Ceremony, 10 a.m. — Downtown Prouty Plaza/Fountain Festival Site Opens, 10 a.m., Arts and Crafts, Games, Food, Entertainment — Downtown and Levee Cory Breth, 10-11 a.m. — Main Levee Stage Tour De Donut Glazier Competition, 10:30 a.m. — Downtown Stage Kung Fu/Tai/chi Demonstration (Get Fit Troy), 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Levee Stage Cardio Drumming (Get Fit Troy), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Little Miss and Mr. Strawberry Pageant, 11 a.m. — Downtown Stage The Blue Leafs, 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Main Levee Stage Five Point Cloggers, 12:30-1:30 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Strawberry Pie Eating Registration/Contest, 12:30 p.m. — Near Community Levee Stage Nick Netherton Band, 1:15-2:30 p.m. — Downtown Stage Children’s Big Wheel Race, 2 p.m. — Troy High School Baseball Field Parking Lot (Market St.) Belly Dancing (Salsa City), 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Travis Crawford, 2:30-3:45 p.m. — Main Levee Stage Shades of Grey (Band), 3-4 p.m. — Downtown Stage McGovern Irish Dancers, 3:45-4:30 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Berry Kids Crawl, 4 p.m. — Lower Levee River Side Ryan Mundy, 4-5:30 p.m. — Main Levee Stage Pound/Barbell Pump (Salsa City), 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Taste of Strawberry Challenge Winners Announced, 5:30 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage Strong by Zumba (Salsa City), 5:45-7 p.m. — Community Levee Stage The Barnhart Band, 6-7 p.m. Saturday Night Concert: Rock This Way, 6 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage Troy Martial Arts Demonstration, 7-8 p.m. — Community Levee Stage SUNDAY, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Strawberry Classic Run 5k/10k, 7:30 a.m. — Duke Park Shortcake Special Run (2,000 meters), 7:35 a.m. — Duke Park Festival Site Opens, 10 a.m., Arts and Crafts, Games, Food, Entertainment — Downtown and Levee Declare on the Square (non denominational worship service), 10-11 a.m. — Downtown Stage Matthew Parker , 10-11:15 a.m. — Main Levee Stage Diaper Derby, 11 a.m. — Community Levee Stage 5 Band, 11:30 a.m to 12:45 p.m. — Downtown Stage Michael Jacobs, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. — Main Levee Stage C.O.R.E Fit, noon to 12:30 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Super Kids, 12:30-2:30 p.m. — Lower Levee River Side Krav Maga (self defense), 12:30-1 p.m. — Community Levee Stage David Rice, 1-2:15 p.m. — Main Levee Stage Barre Pilates, 1-2 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Honey&Blue, 1:15-2:30 p.m. — Downtown Stage McGovern Irish Dances, 2-3 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Jerry Mullins, 2:30-3:45 p.m. — Main Levee Stage LYD featuring Yolanda Drake, 3-4:15 p.m. — Downtown Stage Belly Dancing (Salsa City), 3:15-4 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Willow, 4-5:30 p.m. — Main Levee Stage Troy Senior Citizens Line Dancers, 4:15-5 p.m. — Community Levee Stage Sunday Night Concert: Satisfaction, 4:30-6 p.m. — Downtown Stage

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

