Troy Strawberry Festival kicks off


Locals enjoy live entertainment at Treasure Island

By Sam Wildow - Miami Valley Today

Chairman Bruce Adamson, far right, introduces the 2019 Strawberry Queen Abby Johnson, and her court, KatieRobinson, and Josalyn Abrams, as the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival kicks off at Treasure Island on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

2019 Troy Strawberry Festival Schedule

SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Berry Bike Tour, 8 a.m.

— Troy High School Parking Lot

Softball Tournament, TBD

— Duke Park

Tennis Shootout, 9 a.m.

— Troy High School Tennis Courts

Opening Ceremony, 10 a.m.

— Downtown Prouty Plaza/Fountain

Festival Site Opens, 10 a.m., Arts and Crafts, Games, Food, Entertainment

— Downtown and Levee

Cory Breth, 10-11 a.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Tour De Donut Glazier Competition, 10:30 a.m.

— Downtown Stage

Kung Fu/Tai/chi Demonstration (Get Fit Troy), 10:30-11:30 a.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Cardio Drumming (Get Fit Troy), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Little Miss and Mr. Strawberry Pageant, 11 a.m.

— Downtown Stage

The Blue Leafs, 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Five Point Cloggers, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Strawberry Pie Eating Registration/Contest, 12:30 p.m.

— Near Community Levee Stage

Nick Netherton Band, 1:15-2:30 p.m.

— Downtown Stage

Children’s Big Wheel Race, 2 p.m.

— Troy High School Baseball Field Parking Lot (Market St.)

Belly Dancing (Salsa City), 2:30-3:30 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Travis Crawford, 2:30-3:45 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Shades of Grey (Band), 3-4 p.m.

— Downtown Stage

McGovern Irish Dancers, 3:45-4:30 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Berry Kids Crawl, 4 p.m.

— Lower Levee River Side

Ryan Mundy, 4-5:30 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Pound/Barbell Pump (Salsa City), 4:30-5:30 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Taste of Strawberry Challenge Winners Announced, 5:30 p.m.

— Prouty Plaza Stage

Strong by Zumba (Salsa City), 5:45-7 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

The Barnhart Band, 6-7 p.m.

Saturday Night Concert: Rock This Way, 6 p.m.

— Prouty Plaza Stage

Troy Martial Arts Demonstration, 7-8 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

SUNDAY, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Strawberry Classic Run 5k/10k, 7:30 a.m.

— Duke Park

Shortcake Special Run (2,000 meters), 7:35 a.m.

— Duke Park

Festival Site Opens, 10 a.m., Arts and Crafts, Games, Food, Entertainment

— Downtown and Levee

Declare on the Square (non denominational worship service), 10-11 a.m.

— Downtown Stage

Matthew Parker , 10-11:15 a.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Diaper Derby, 11 a.m.

— Community Levee Stage

5 Band, 11:30 a.m to 12:45 p.m.

— Downtown Stage

Michael Jacobs, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

C.O.R.E Fit, noon to 12:30 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Super Kids, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

— Lower Levee River Side

Krav Maga (self defense), 12:30-1 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

David Rice, 1-2:15 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Barre Pilates, 1-2 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Honey&Blue, 1:15-2:30 p.m.

— Downtown Stage

McGovern Irish Dances, 2-3 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Jerry Mullins, 2:30-3:45 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

LYD featuring Yolanda Drake, 3-4:15 p.m.

— Downtown Stage

Belly Dancing (Salsa City), 3:15-4 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Willow, 4-5:30 p.m.

— Main Levee Stage

Troy Senior Citizens Line Dancers, 4:15-5 p.m.

— Community Levee Stage

Sunday Night Concert: Satisfaction, 4:30-6 p.m.

— Downtown Stage

TROY — Breezy weather and a light sunset set the comfortable backdrop for Friday evening’s Hometown Celebration at Treasure Island in Troy for the kickoff to the Troy Strawberry Festival.

Festivities included live music, beginning with the Home Grown Talent Show finalists and then a concert with North 41.

Troy Strawberry Festival General Chairperson Bruce Adamson said, going into the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival, he hoped that the non-profits will continue to do well this year and raise funds for their organizations.

“We have to have weather like we’re having right now — this beautiful weather — to do that,” Adamson said.

Adamson said that the Troy police and fire departments will be monitoring the weather, and festival volunteers will notify attendees of any weather events that may cause events to get cancelled over the PA system and by talking to attendees in the crowd.

Overall, when asked what he hoped people would take away from this year’s festival, Adamson said, “Troy’s a beautiful town. We like having visitors, and we care about our non-profits.”

Hot dogs and snow cones were also found at the Hometown Celebration, along with balloons and face-painting from Koinos Christian Fellowship, a local church on Grant Street in Troy. Emily Palmer of Piqua, a member of Koinos Christian Fellowship, was volunteering with the church at the Hometown Celebration, greeting people and handing out balloons to families. She said the event was great and she “had a lot of fun meeting new people (and) telling them about the Gospel.”

Sisters Ashley Akers and Amanda Gonzalez walked to the Hometown Celebration with Gonzalez’s kids.

“We’re kicking it off,” Akers said about diving into the weekend’s festivities.

Gonzalez said they were able to come this weekend after missing previous years, but they still enjoy the festival and have even won the strawberry pie eating contest in the past.

“I love that Troy does this,” Gonzalez said.

They said they enjoy how close the festival is and how it is located within walking distance of many homes, and they said that the variety of vendors was their favorite part of the festival.

“It’s just different stuff you don’t see all the time,” Gonzalez said.

The Troy Strawberry Festival will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday with the opening ceremony and a variety of vendors, live entertainment, and activities in the historic downtown Troy.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

