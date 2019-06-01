And a Berry good time was had by all!

Rani Chadalawda lifts a batch of strawberry donuts out of the fryer at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday night. The Troy Music Boosters are in the process of making thousands of donuts for the this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival

Troy band parent Dawn Meyer packs donuts for sale at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

Steve Blackmore and Clyde Ganger wash strawberries at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on Thursday as the organization gears up to make their famous Strawberry Shortcake for this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival

Lilly Woodward, and her son Wally, 3, of Troy watch the opening ceremony for the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival at Treasure Island on Friday.

Chris Richforth grills steaks at the Black Jack booth on Saturday.

Piper Hueslkamp, 4, of Troy chats with Emcee Andi Wise during th eLittle Miss Strawberry competition on Saturday.

Bryce Stanford, 7, of Troy enjoys a Susie’s Big Dipper ice cream cone at the Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Thousands of festival goers head to downtown Troy on Saturday for the Troy STrawvberry Festival

Patrons line up to purchase Deep Fried Strawberries on the levee on Saturday

The Blue Leaf Band entertains a crowd on the river levee stage on Saturday.

Cardio drummers from Fit Friends in Troy give a demonstration of one of their workouts

Rashida Raja freehand paints a temporary tattoo at her booth on the river levee during Saturday’s Troy Strawberry Festival

Rani Chadalawda lifts a batch of strawberry donuts out of the fryer at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday night. The Troy Music Boosters are in the process of making thousands of donuts for the this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_052919mju_tsf_donuts1.jpg Rani Chadalawda lifts a batch of strawberry donuts out of the fryer at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday night. The Troy Music Boosters are in the process of making thousands of donuts for the this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today All images ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Troy band parent Dawn Meyer packs donuts for sale at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_052919mju_tsf_donuts2.jpg Troy band parent Dawn Meyer packs donuts for sale at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today All images ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Steve Blackmore and Clyde Ganger wash strawberries at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on Thursday as the organization gears up to make their famous Strawberry Shortcake for this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_053019mju_tsf_seniorcitizens.jpg Steve Blackmore and Clyde Ganger wash strawberries at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on Thursday as the organization gears up to make their famous Strawberry Shortcake for this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today All images ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Lilly Woodward, and her son Wally, 3, of Troy watch the opening ceremony for the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival at Treasure Island on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_053119mju_tsf_kickoff2.jpg Lilly Woodward, and her son Wally, 3, of Troy watch the opening ceremony for the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival at Treasure Island on Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today All images ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Chris Richforth grills steaks at the Black Jack booth on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF1.jpg Chris Richforth grills steaks at the Black Jack booth on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Piper Hueslkamp, 4, of Troy chats with Emcee Andi Wise during th eLittle Miss Strawberry competition on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF2.jpg Piper Hueslkamp, 4, of Troy chats with Emcee Andi Wise during th eLittle Miss Strawberry competition on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Bryce Stanford, 7, of Troy enjoys a Susie’s Big Dipper ice cream cone at the Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF3.jpg Bryce Stanford, 7, of Troy enjoys a Susie’s Big Dipper ice cream cone at the Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Thousands of festival goers head to downtown Troy on Saturday for the Troy STrawvberry Festival https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF4.jpg Thousands of festival goers head to downtown Troy on Saturday for the Troy STrawvberry Festival Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Patrons line up to purchase Deep Fried Strawberries on the levee on Saturday https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF5.jpg Patrons line up to purchase Deep Fried Strawberries on the levee on Saturday Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Blue Leaf Band entertains a crowd on the river levee stage on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF6.jpg The Blue Leaf Band entertains a crowd on the river levee stage on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Cardio drummers from Fit Friends in Troy give a demonstration of one of their workouts https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF7.jpg Cardio drummers from Fit Friends in Troy give a demonstration of one of their workouts Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Rashida Raja freehand paints a temporary tattoo at her booth on the river levee during Saturday’s Troy Strawberry Festival https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF8.jpg Rashida Raja freehand paints a temporary tattoo at her booth on the river levee during Saturday’s Troy Strawberry Festival Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today