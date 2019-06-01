And a Berry good time was had by all!

Rani Chadalawda lifts a batch of strawberry donuts out of the fryer at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday night. The Troy Music Boosters are in the process of making thousands of donuts for the this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival
Troy band parent Dawn Meyer packs donuts for sale at Troy Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.
Steve Blackmore and Clyde Ganger wash strawberries at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on Thursday as the organization gears up to make their famous Strawberry Shortcake for this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival
Lilly Woodward, and her son Wally, 3, of Troy watch the opening ceremony for the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival at Treasure Island on Friday.
Chris Richforth grills steaks at the Black Jack booth on Saturday.
Piper Hueslkamp, 4, of Troy chats with Emcee Andi Wise during th eLittle Miss Strawberry competition on Saturday.
Bryce Stanford, 7, of Troy enjoys a Susie’s Big Dipper ice cream cone at the Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.
Thousands of festival goers head to downtown Troy on Saturday for the Troy STrawvberry Festival
Patrons line up to purchase Deep Fried Strawberries on the levee on Saturday
The Blue Leaf Band entertains a crowd on the river levee stage on Saturday.
Cardio drummers from Fit Friends in Troy give a demonstration of one of their workouts
Rashida Raja freehand paints a temporary tattoo at her booth on the river levee during Saturday’s Troy Strawberry Festival
2019 Troy Strawberry Festival highlights