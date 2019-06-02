Car crashes into Bobcat of Troy

Troy Fire Department medics wheel the victim of a crash that saw the driver’s vehicle crash into the Bobcat of Troy business on Archer Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. It is believed that a medical condition may have played a part in the crash. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. His name and condition are not known but his injuries are not thought to be serious. The crash is under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

