Semi takes out powerlines, closes intersection

The intersection of Co. Rd. 25-A and Eldean Roads was closed for nearly an hour on Monday after a passing semi took out power lines, dropping them across the highway. Two people were briefly trapped in their vehicles until Troy Firefighters gave the all-clear. Dayton Power & Light was called to repair the damage. There were no injuries reported.

