Chairman thankful for weather, support

“It’s been pretty steady all day,” Steve Dietrick said. “We’ve enjoyed it. The food has been great and the crowd has been wonderful.”

The funds will used for their programming all year long, according to the couple.

Steve and Peg Dietrick also passed out the theater’s play schedule.

It was the first year to participate in the non-profit festival for the Troy Civic Theatre. The Troy Civic Theatre partnered with Dayton food truck favorite Zombie Dogz.

This year, the center added a credit card payment system to collect funds from the festival patrons.

“This is huge to us,” she said.

The Troy Senior Citizens Center, a United Way of Miami County agency, said the Troy Strawberry Festival is one of their largest fundraisers of the year. The funds help with operation costs and programs for the year. She said members also put on their own “flash mob” to attract people to stop at the center and enjoy their cakes inside the only air conditioned facility on the festival grounds.

“We’ve had a real steady flow since 10 a.m. (Saturday),” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun. Our crew was working hard all day long.”

Tamara Baynard-Ganger said the Troy Citizens Center were well on their way to selling out of their strawberry shortcakes late Saturday evening. Members sliced and diced more than 1,500 pounds of strawberries to top off their strawberry shortcakes for the weekend.

TROY — Late Saturday crowds still lingered downtown and on the levee as festival-goers grabbed dinner and strawberry desserts.

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival has come to an end, and general chairman Bruce Adamson is thankful for many things from the weekend.

According to Adamson, visitor’s to the 43rd annual event on Saturday turned out to be a little slower than would have been expected, which first caused committee members some concern. However, Adamson the threat of rain and the forecast for even better weather on Sunday may have held festival-goers off for a day.

Sunday then did not disappoint.

“Sunday made up for everything,” said Adamson, who chose “A Berry WACO Weekend” for his theme.

He said Declare on the Square, a non-denominational community worship service, saw well over 1,000 visitors to the downtown area Sunday morning. The non-profits had a successful day, he said, as many booths sold out long before the official closing, including the festival favorite pork chops that were gone by 3 p.m.

“Lots of vendors sold out on Sunday,” said Adamson, which means non-profits were successful in raising funds for the many community support programs they offer throughout the county each year.

The family friendly festival also offered more than 200 arts and crafts exhibitors, and Adamson said he heard only positive comments throughout the weekend.

“One arts and crafts vendor said this is the first year he actually had fun,” said Adamson, who said some new procedures put in place this year helped. “No negative comments, that’s always good.”

Adamson said Sunday morning’s Declare on the Square was the highlight of the festival weekend for him.

“It brings a large crowd in on Sunday, and then they go out and enjoy the festival,” he said.

The rest and relaxation area Kettering Health Network sponsored throughout the weekend also was a huge success, Adamson said.

“It was packed all weekend,” said Adamson, who said visitors went to the area to rest and eat.

However, the entertainment on two stages, activities for children and foods all of kinds were enjoyable as well, the chairman said.

“What didn’t I eat this weekend, a lot of strawberry goodies,” said Adamson, who said he indulged in strawberry cheesecake, a pork chop and lots of sweet tea.

“It was just a great festival, I can’t thank the Lord enough for the two beautiful days of weather,” he said.

He said he spoke to a Troy native who now lives in Colorado who said she drove to Troy just for the weekend’s event.

“She said she had a blast and would definitely be back next year,” he said.

Adamson said he thanks the community and beyond for attending all three day’s events, participating in events and supporting the non-profits, which is the purpose behind the entire festival.

“I thank all the people for coming out, WACO for letting me use Sunny in the logo and theme and the committee for doing a super stupendous job,” he said.

Adamson had some simple advice for next year’s general chairperson, Linda Roth.

“Build off the committee chairs we’ve had in the past and let them do their jobs, and the festival will run well,” he said. “I had a pretty easy weekend because of it.”

Aliza Rawlins beams at her daughter Charlie, 7 months, dressed up in her strawberry finest. The family, who resides in Brookville brought Charlie for her first visit to the Troy Strawberry Festival. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF9-1.jpg Aliza Rawlins beams at her daughter Charlie, 7 months, dressed up in her strawberry finest. The family, who resides in Brookville brought Charlie for her first visit to the Troy Strawberry Festival. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A surprise flash mob, led by Liza Harbour, owner of Salsa City Fitness, in Troy, and made up of Premier Health employees and volunteers, took to the streets downtown during Saturday’s Troy Strawberry Festival. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TSF10-1.jpg A surprise flash mob, led by Liza Harbour, owner of Salsa City Fitness, in Troy, and made up of Premier Health employees and volunteers, took to the streets downtown during Saturday’s Troy Strawberry Festival. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_bruce-adamson-1-1-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_TroyStrawFestWACO-Logo2019-1-1-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Troy Strawberry Festival considered a success

