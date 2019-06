Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Register by 5 p.m. today to join the Brukner Nature Center on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon for a fundraising event as they help you paint a portrait of a turtle on a 12” x 12” canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is just $25 per child, (K – 8th grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Today is the deadline to registration. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• INFO SESSION: General Information and special programming for home schooling children, parents and teachers to be held at J. R. Clarke Public Library beginning at 1 p.m. Mrs. Roeth will present a PowerPoint on the upcoming summer events, have a S.T.E.M. LEGO activity for all ages and light refreshments to be served. The event will be about one hour.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve — Rangeline Road Access, 7790 N. Rangeline Road, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BETWEEN THE LINES: Join staf for Between the Lines, an adult coloring club, at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All supplies provided by the library. Additional sessions scheduled every two weeks through Aug. 27. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• BOOK CLUB: The Summer Book Club for children ages 3-6 will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will read together with visual props and activities. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

Thursday

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Brukner Nature Center will offer a painting fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon where children can paint a portrait of a turtle on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide participants as they paint for $25 per child, (kindergarten through eighth grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Tuesday, June 4 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 5-8 p.m. in the parish hall.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with all the toppings along with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $3 at 6 p.m.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Veterans Coffee event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, which is located at 107 W. Main St. Troy. Val Dahlem, WACO Aircraft Museum, Historian / Librarian will present “The Development of the WACO Glider” at the June 5th Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly Veterans Coffee.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• INTERNET 101: The Piqua Public Library will teach the computer and internet basics today and June 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the second floor computer area. Register by calling (937) 440-3465 and ask for Barb or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• KIWANIS: Kiwanis-sponsored youth school advisors will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club. 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and show “The Greatest Showman,” at 1 p.m.

Friday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parish hall.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Chicken salad on a croissant will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 per serving starting at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m., try your luck for $5.

• GOVERNMENT APPRECIATION: Apple Farm Service is holding a Local Government Appreciation Day for anyone who works for any level of government at their Covington Store, located at 10120 West Versailles Rd. in Covington. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Government employees can stop by for prize giveaways, product demonstrations, test drives, and equipment education. Apple Farm Service will also be firing up the grill for a cook-out lunch.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• DIGITAL DAY: Digital Day will be at 1 p.m. at the J. R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Bring your questions, etc. and staff will do some training, as per your requested topic. Call in advance so that staff can be ready to assist. Contact the library at 473-2226 or stop in and sign up.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• BIRDS OF PREY: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff rom 1:30-2:30pm as the Aullwood Audubon Center will visit the library to discuss birds of prey with the children. Prizes will be awarded. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in and entertaimnment by the historical society.

Saturday

• GARDEN SHOW: The 21st annual Lost Creek Garden & Antique Show will be offered from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be garden accessories, flowers, plants, local honey, purveyors of antiques, art and jewelry, along with great food. The event will be held at 1058 Knoop Road, 2 miles east of Troy off State Route 41. Admission $5.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and learn will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders along with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Public Library will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 419 West Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• PLANETARIUM: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to experience the Curiosity Dome Planetarium right inside the library. See the stars and so much more in this interactive portable HD Planetarium featuring a wide array of highly innovative programs, stunning visuals, and out of this world knowledge. It will tell a “Universe of Stories” as the kick off the 2019 Summer Library Challenge reading program. Appropriate for all ages. Shows run every 30 minutes. Check the library website at tmcpl.org for specific show titles and times. No registration is required, but space may be limited inside the dome. Sponsored by the Troy-Miami County Public Library Friends of the Library. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 9-11 p.m. at Honey Creek Preserve, 4536 State Route 202, Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Come out to support a community blood drive from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. For the donation event at the library, registration is required. You can sign up online at donortime.com, use code 1475, or call 339-0502, Ext. 117, to make an appointment.

• BRUNCH BUDDIES: Children in grades K-6 are invited to enjoy lunch at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each child should bring their own lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mrs. Heisey will provide drinks and desserts. Children will complete a craft, sample astronaut food and win prizes. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

Sunday

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• GARDEN SHOW: The 21st annual Lost Creek Garden & Antique Show will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be garden accessories, flowers, plants, local honey, purveyors of antiques, art and jewelry, along with great food. The event will be held at 1058 Knoop Road, 2 miles east of Troy off State Route 41. Admission $5.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PLANETARIUM: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff from 9:30 a.m. to noon to experience the Curiosity Dome Planetarium right inside the library. See the stars and so much more in this interactive portable HD Planetarium featuring a wide array of highly innovative programs, stunning visuals, and out of this world knowledge. It will tell a “Universe of Stories” as the kick off the 2019 Summer Library Challenge reading program. Appropriate for all ages. Shows run every 30 minutes. Check the library website at tmcpl.org for specific show titles and times. No registration is required, but space may be limited inside the dome. Sponsored by the Troy-Miami County Public Library Friends of the Library. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• FAMILY DAYS: On Saturday and Sunday, John Johnston’s family home, located at the the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, Piqua, will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Participants can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad or grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow enough time to visit the Johnston Home to learn how the family lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight into the lives of the first people who called Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive a time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at 4 miles an hour at the end of a tow rope. Regular site admission of $9 per aduls, $4 for children age 6-12. AAA and Senior discounts apply and admission is free for Johnston farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members. For more information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and its special events, or how to become a supporting member call 773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.

• FREE CONCERT: A free concert will be held in downtown West Milton in the Hen’s Nest parking lot at 50 N. Miami St. at 7 p.m. The Tipp City Community Band, made up of more than 50 members, will provide a wide range of music genres. North Street will be closed to traffic from State Route 48 east to Washington Street beginning at 5 p.m. Parking will be available on Washington Street, the Hamler Building lot and also on-street parking. Bring your own lawn chairs as no seating will be provided. This activity is weather permitting. Some stores will be open until 7 p.m.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of County residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEFORE YOU GO: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Know Before You Go” program from 3-6 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. If you are planning to head to the ocean this summer this class is for you. Find out what you need to “know before you go.” Stop by this fun, self-led hike and earn all about what to pack, and what to do if you meet unfamiliar wildlife on the beach or in the water. Naturalist Stalactite Tama will be on hand to get you started on your adventure and answer questions. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” for a guided craft at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Patriotic wreaths will be made at this event. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. Additional craft group meeting are scheduled for July 13 and Aug. 10. For more information, call 937-339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Logan’s Steakhouse and Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

Monday

• OPEN HOUSE: Kettering Health Network will host a free community open house from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at its new Troy Hospital. In addition to tours of the hospital, the public will be treated to a cookout free of charge. Kids of all ages can explore emergency vehicles including a fire truck, police cruisers, an ambulance and a MedFlight medical helicopter. The event also features a health fair that includes free health screenings and wellness information. Entertainment includes a balloon artist, face painting, bounce houses and live music featuring Cory Breth.

• GARDEN DEDICATION: The First United Church of Christ will dedicate their Prayer Garden Dedication at 6:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. The Prayer Garden is open to the community year round.

• CONCERT: A choir concert will be held at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, at 7 p.m. The First UCC Choir will be singing for community members in the sanctuary with a variety of music for the entire family. The concert will immediately following the Prayer Garden dedication at 6:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and fellowship in the parlor afterward. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible. Free will donation.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

June 10

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m. Cyclists will meet in the Piqua Lumber parking lot, located at 701 E. Ash Street in Piqua, where Bike Piqua will recognize the opening of the newest section of the bike path.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOOK CLUB: The Early Birds Book Club meets the second Monday of every month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. On Monday at 10 a.m., participants will meet to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Kitchens of the Great Midwest,” by J. Ryan Stradal. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford Fire and Rescue will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SALAD OR POTATO: Choose a salad bar or a potato bar with plenty of toppings for $3.50, or enjoy both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• ANNUAL PICNIC: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy Community Park, brick shelter. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at 308-0710.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Euchre will be offered at 1 p.m.

June 11

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• READ IT WATCH IT: The Piqua Public Library will hold Read It, Watch It from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room. This is held every second Tuesday of the month. June’s book is A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: The Piqua Public Library will hold Essential Oils Class from 6:30-8:15 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Learn about essential oils with Joyce. This program is held every second Tuesday of the month.

• CARTOON WORKSHOP: Jeff Nicolas will offer his popular cartoon workshop, “Into the Tooniverse” at 3:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Budding artists of all ages will enjoy his encouragement, guidance and talent as he leads participants through drawing two cartoons. This free workshop is open to all ages, supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance.

• SHADES OF GREYS: Join staff at 6 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Fifty Shades of Greys: Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Beyond. Award-winning author, and four-decade Department of Defense Senior Engineer Raymond Szymanski, takes you on his quest to determine the truth about alien visitation to planet Earth. Through an audio-visual presentation, you will visit several famous UFO sights and review the compelling evidence that each provides. Included in this presentation is a recently completed case study of Close Encounters of the 7th Kind, that formed the basis for Raymond’s second book, “Fifty Shades of Greys: Victoria’s Secret Truth.” Copies of the first two Fifty Shades of Greys books, “Evidence of Extraterrestrial Visitation to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base” and “Beyond, and Victoria’s Secret Truth” will be available for purchase at the event. No registration required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Summer Book Club for children ages 3-6 will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will read together with visual props and activities. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.; and game day at 1 p.m.

June 12

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• PORTALS TO PIQUA PAST: The Piqua Public Library will hold Portals to Piqua’s Past from 7-8 p.m. in the Louis Room. This history program is held every second Wednesday of the month. June’s topic is Business Schools in Piqua.

• BLOOD PRESSURE CHECK: The Piqua Public Library will hold their UVMC Blood Pressure Check from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Circulation Desk. Free blood pressure and blood glucose check. This is held every second Wednesday of the month.

• KIWANIS: Doug Mowan, OSP Commercial Enforcement, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club. 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Sculptures in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the famous sculptures along the trail. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• TELESCOPES: The Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club will host an opportunity to learn how to utilize all of the functions available on the telescope that the library has available for loan as well as enjoy a night sky viewing experience at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. This program is for all ages and children should be accompanied by an adult. No registration is necessary. Call the Information Desk at 339-0502, Ext. 112, for more details.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

June 13

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District at the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Dept. from 11 a.m. to noon.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• STORYTIME: Children’s Storytime on Thursdays at the Piqua Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Dept. One storytime program for all ages. Begins June 13. Registration is required for program. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• BUTTERFLIES: Gardening with Butterflies, a program for all garden enthusiasts will be held at the J. R. Clarke’s Community Room beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• GARAGE SALE: Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will have its annual garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most items are 25 cents. The church is handicapped accessible.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” for a guided craft at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. For more information, call 937-339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLT: BLT’s with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m., $5.

• Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 6:30-7:30 p.m. as Mike Feinstein from the Stillwater Stargazers shares his love for astronomy, constellations, and telescopes. He will explain how to use the library’s telescope with hands-on demonstrations. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting, carry-in and bingo.

June 14

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale, to benefit the Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at 4445 E. State Route 41, Troy. If you would like to donate items, call 440-0016 or visit MVBCR.org.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT ‘N SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• MOTH WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a moth walk from 9:30-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. A black light and sugar bait will be used to lure in these beautiful insects. Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a grilled pork chop dinner for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CEREMONY: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will conduct a Post Everlasting Ceremony to honor the members we lost during the last year. The public is invited, the ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

June 15

• ROCK PIQUA: High energy band Zack Attack, playing hits from the ’80s, ’90s and today, will perform as part of the Rock Piqua Concert series on Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300 block of North Main Street, beginning at 8 p.m. A food truck also will be featured at the event.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non marniated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale, to benefit the Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4445 E. State Route 41, Troy. If you would like to donate items, call 440-0016 or visit MVBCR.org.

• PAINT: Paint a kindness rock with Kristi at the Piqua Public Library from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. Supplies will be provided. You may bring your own rock. All ages. Registration is required for program. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• PIQUA WALKING TOUR: The Piqua Public Library will hold a walking tour of South Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Meet in front of Piqua Milling Building in the 100 block of North Main Street. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased from Mainstreet Piqua at 326 North Main Street or call 773-9355. Registration is required for program. Call 773-6753 to pre-register.

• HEROES PARTY: Hannah Pennington will offer a “Heroes Are Out of This World,” party for kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Participants will make a “Guardians of the Galaxy” Slime and a Fortress of Solitude nighttime spray using essential oils. Cost of class is $12 per student. Class size is limited, and sign-ups are required in advance. Dress up like your favorite hero.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community, will be offered the third Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. The meal, sponsored by the Women of Westminster, will offer pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, drinks and dessert.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• The Miami County Park District will hold its fun for all program entitled “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs” on June 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Bring your elementary age kids and take a hike with a naturalist looking some of the coolest and strangest creatures – bugs! Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Pre-registration not required but encouraged. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

June 16

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Celebrate Your Dog Day” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can celebrate their dog during this fun dog social. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

June 17

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti, Texas toast and salad will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge will begin at 12:30 p.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

June 18

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. An ice cream social will be held after lunch. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will be having a Storybook Trail from 2-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Participants can count on a small walk outside to enjoy a story and activity, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the activities will take place in the library.

• The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer Habits of the Effective Genealogy Strategist, presented by nationally known genealogist and lecturer Amie Tennant. Tennant will share valuable strategies to help you, whether you are a beginner or intermediate genealogist or family historian. The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: The Summer Book Club for children ages 3-6 will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will read together with visual props and activities. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

June 19

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• STORYBOOK: Join a naturalist from the Miami County Park District from 2-3 p.m. as they read on the Storybook Trail on the Square outside of the Piqua Public Library.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: The Piqua Public Library will hold Novels at Night with Angie from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room. This is held every third Wednesday of the month. June’s book is “The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley,” by Hannah Tinti.

• ASTRONAUTS: Pre-k through first grade students will have an activity day from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This fun-filled afternoon will be full of surprises about astronauts. Sign-ups are required for this activity.

• KIWANIS: A business meeting will be at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club. 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m. June 20

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District at the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Dept. from 11 a.m. to noon.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• STORYTIME: Children’s Storytime on Thursdays at the Piqua Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Dept. One storytime program for all ages. Registration is required for program. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Piqua Public Library will hold Thursday Book Discussion from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room. This is held every third Thursday of the month. June’s book is The Life She Was Given by Ellen Marie Wiseman.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe, chips and a pickle will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $4.

• PUPPETEER: Bring the children to the Milton-Union Public Library from 1:30-2:30 p.m. as local puppeteer, singer, and artist Chris Rowling sings educational songs with audience participation. Prizes will be awarded. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have blood pressure checks at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and Senior Solutions with Olive.