Tipp Monroe Community Services offering summer classes

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering the following classes:

Pottery Class for Kids

This class is taught by Karen Stienecker and is for ages 5-9. Each week will focus on a specific project and students will take home four finished pieces. Parents/guardians are welcome to stay or assist potters, but it is not required. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register and pay. All supplies will be provided. The class will be held at Karen Steinecker’s Home Studio beginning on Monday, June 10 and run for four-consecutive Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost of the classes is $82 resident, $92 non-resident.

Beginning Pottery Class

This class, taught by Stienecker, is for ages 10-14. This is a six-part class held on Wednesdays beginning on June 12 from 2-4 p.m. The cost of the class is $110 for residents and $120 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org to register. All supplies will be provided. The class will be held at Karen Steinecker’s Home Studio.

Pottery Class

This class is for for ages 15 and up. This is a six-part class held on Mondays beginning on June 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. The cost of the class is $143 for residents and $145 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register. All supplies will be provided. The class will be held at Karen Steinecker’s Home Studio.

Participants will learn the major building techniques of pottery (pinch pots, slab work, coil, wheel throwing and glazing). Each week Steinecker will focus on a specific building style. The last class will be devoted to glazing and finishing. Each student will be given a one-on-one wheel throwing lesson. Expect to complete 5-10 original works.

Upcycling 101 Sewing Class

This class is for ages 8-plus beginning on Wednesday, June 5 from 6-7 p.m. The class runs for six weeks on consecutive Wednesdays. Participants will be recycling an old pair of jeans into a backpack. The instructor is Suzanne Moorman. You must provide your own machine.

The classes are held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main Street in Tipp City. The cost is $25 for residents and $28 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

Community Chorus

Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a summer chorus adventure. Multiple generations are invited to join this summer chorus beginning on Thursday, June 13. Singers will rehearse from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for nine Thursdays (no rehearsal on July 4, July 18 and Aug. 8). All you need is your voice and a pencil. The instructor is Barbara Cooper. Rehearsals are located at Babsongs Studio located at 135 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. It provides recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit the website for more information at tmcomservices.org.