Local band to perform as part of series

TROY — A local band will make a repeat performance at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center this Friday as part of the center’s Community Concert series.

The Clockwork Wizards, made up of county residents, will perform during a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 in the Hayner courtyard, or indoors in the ballroom in case of inclement weather.

Band members include Troy High School graduate Matt Clevenger on guitar and vocals; Katie Clevenger, a Miami East grad, on bass, vocals and percussion; Troy student Jaden Fisher, 17, on drums; and Ivan Clevenger, a 10-year-old Tipp City student, on harmonica and vocals.

Matt Clevenger said the band plays a variety of music, including covers from Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Glenn Danzig and the Clash. They also have original work they share during their performances.

“Our original material can be hard to label,” Matt Clevenger said. “We have three full-length albums out now, so our set list includes a bit of everything ranging from reggae and blues to classic country and punk rock.”

Matt Clevenger said the band’s albums are available for purchase at Trojan City Music in Troy, The 70s Rock Shop in Englewood or Omega Music in Dayton. T-shirts, sweatshirts and other merchandise are also available at Trojan City Music.

“We released the albums on our own record label, Revolution Records. We recorded, produced and printed all the CDs ourselves, and we have a silk screen press that we use to print our own T-shirts and sweatshirts,” said Matt Clevenger, who said they can help other local bands with similar services.

Matt Clevenger said the band plays locally and enjoys appearing as often as possible. He said they also like to show up for short appearances at different local open-mic nights, with favorite stops at The Hotel Gallery in Tipp City, The Leaf & Vine in Troy and Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs.

“We try to do as many shows as we can and are always looking for new venues or events to perform at,” he said.

Matt Clevenger said the band will again perform at the Hayner Center on Sept. 14 as part of Main Street Troy’s first Troy Porchfest.

“We’re very thankful for the support the Hayner has offered us, and many other local artists and musicians. The Community Concert series is new this year, and one thing we really appreciate is that they are generated by the community for the community,” said Katie Clevenger.

Her husband agrees.

“The Hayner is a great venue; everyone there is really friendly, and the mansion is a really unique setting for a Clockwork Wizards show,” Matt Clevenger said.

The band can be found at www.theclockworkwizards.com or on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbAjwM-c752v-JtsY3BJ7tw.

