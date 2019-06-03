Troy man to serve one year in jail for 8th OVI

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will spend one year in jail and have his driver’s license suspended for the rest of his life following his eighth OVI charge.

Kenneth Pierce Jr., 56, was sentenced Monday for fourth-degree felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with multiple prior convictions.

Prior to sentencing, Pierce said, “I’m determined this is a turning point in my life.” Pierce said he has been seeking treatment through the Miami County Recovery Council and claimed he had been sober since his April 2, 2018 arrest by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker told the court Pierce was a danger to himself and the public and requested a prison sentence.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall said Pierce had a pattern of alcohol abuse, noting his eight OVI arrests, his first dismissed and the rest of which were amended, since 1999.

“Protection of the public is really key,” Wall said.

Wall said Pierce had years to rehabilitate himself. Wall questioned his responses to the pre-sentence investigation writer and the report from MCRC which she noted had several inconsistent statements. Wall also said Pierce had no remorse for his actions and had a lot of opportunities to seek treatment over 20 years of alcohol related criminal history. Wall said Pierce had a pattern of re-offenses throughout the eight convictions and several traffic related offenses including driving while under OVI suspension. Wall said although there were no reports of injuries, to the public or himself, she said “that may be by luck.”

Pierce will serve one year in jail and then serve two years on community control upon release. His driver’s license was suspended for the rest of his life. He was fined $1,350. She reserved two years in prison if he fails to comply with his community control sanctions. Pierce is also to complete mental health and substance abuse assessments and have no new alcohol or drug related offenses. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail following the hearing.

Kenneth Pierce, 56, has driver’s license suspended for life

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved