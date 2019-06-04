Area briefs

Recycling award given

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. and the City of Troy, Ohio are announcing the newest recipient of the Rumpke “Look Who Is Recycling” quarterly reward program for city of Troy residents who actively participate in recycling. The recipient is 7-year-old Libby Briggs of Troy.

Libby’s mother, Missy Briggs, said that her daughter is pretty good about recycling and keeps her family on task. The Briggs family is very happy to have Libby’s efforts rewarded.

To help educate residents on the subject of recycling and to encourage them to participate in the city’s curbside recycling program and to recycle even more acceptable items, Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city of Troy’s curbside recycling contractor, has included Troy residents in Rumpke’s quarterly reward program. For residents interested in this program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “why do you recycle?”

Libby and the Briggs family received a gift bag provided by Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., which includes several items, including a gift card from a local restaurant. She was presented with the gift bag on behalf of Rumpke by Mayor Michael Beamish at the Troy City Council meeting held June 3.

Mayor Beamish commented: “It is exciting to be able to present this award to a young member of our community. I hope that other residents follow the example set by the Libby Briggs and her family and the prior recipients of this recognition, in being good stewards in protecting our environment by taking recycling seriously. The city appreciates the efforts of our contractor, Rumpke, in sponsoring this rewards program and providing information for citizens regarding the value and benefits of recycling — not only for today, but for future generations.”

Exhibit continues at BNC

TROY — Brukner Nature Center invites th public to see the work of Kate Huser Santucci. She started her career as a sculptor but is now working in mixed media. Her work combines beeswax and oil paint with three dimensional techniques, found objects, and drawings.

She said she is fascinated by the natural world as she explores our connection to and personal evolution within it.

“I am fascinated by the idea of interconnectedness — that no matter where we look, there are threads that lead naturally from one thing to the next, both in the physical world and in the emotional one. I am inspired by these connections, and strive to convey them in my work.”

All proceeds from the sale of her artwork will support the development of BNC’s Pollinator Garden, a haven of native plants created for our native insects. Admission to Brukner Nature Center is $2.50 per person (cash or check).

YW Wild Walking Women set

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, June 11. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Washington Street entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” Beck said. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.