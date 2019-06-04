FEMA rep to visit Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and two representatives from the Ohio EMA updated the Board of Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday on the continuing response to the Memorial Day tornadoes, including an expected visit from a representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The FEMA representative is expected to visit this week to go over a preliminary assessment of the damages and consider the county for federal assistance.

“They’re here to see how bad the damage was,” Miami County EMA Director Kenneth Artz said.

Artz said that EMA assesses damage in four categories, and their current findings for the number of residential structures impacted in those categories include:

• Destroyed: 15

• Major damage: 27

• Minor damage: 57

• Affected: 44

Those numbers are for residential structures, and there is no cost analysis yet. It was unclear if those numbers were only uninsured homes. Artz indicated that it was likely that there were more residential structures with insurance that were not included in those figures as federal assistance would go toward uninsured homes and public assistance given in response to the tornadoes.

Congressman Warren Davidson is also expected to visit the area. The damage in Miami County was found mostly in Union Township and some in West Milton.

The commissioners also held an emergency meeting on Friday, May 31, where the commissioners voted to suspend the tree disposal fee of $49.05/ton temporarily at the Miami County Solid Waste Transfer Station for tree and brush material only resulting from the recent storms. This temporary suspension will be for the time period between May 31 and June 30. The transfer station will not be taking contaminated debris for free.

Notice of the emergency meeting on May 31 was not given until Tuesday, June 4. Commissioner Greg Simmons apologized for the lack of notice.

In other business, the commissioners approved a number of agreements and technology purchases during their meeting.

The commissioners renewed an agreement with Simplifile, LC, an e-recording vendor, for an additional three years of electronic recording services at no cost to the county. The commissioners authorized an amended agreement on Tuesday, and that document “provides for the use of ‘routing software’ to electronically send conveyance documents through the offices of the county auditor, engineer, and recorder,” according to Assistant Clerk Alicia Wheeler.

The commissioners then authorized the purchase of four Milestone Systems XProtect Enterprise Licenses, four cameras, and 10 hours of Miami County IT services for Miami County for Miami County Juvenile Court. Also for juvenile court, the commissioners approved a child placement with Mary Haven Youth Center in Warren County. The male juvenile will stay there at a cost of $140 a day for between June 4, 2019 through June 4, 2020.

The commissioners set a hearing date for a zoning application from the Trafalgar Corp. by Mark Geisinger in Concord Township. The hearing will be held at 9:05 a.m. on June 18 in the commissioners’ hearing room at the Miami County Safety Building. The Trafalgar zoning referendum has gone before voters in unincorporated Concord Township almost 20 times since 1995, and it seeks to rezone a 50-acre tract of land on Monroe-Concord Road in Concord Township from general agriculture to single family for a housing development at that site.

The commissioners then authorized a memorandum of understanding for the Local Area 7 Workforce Development System as requested by Job and Family Services. This MOU “outlines the roles and responsibilities for the operation and funding the local area workforce development system and the Ohio MeansJobs Center,” Wheeler said.

Following that, the commissioners authorized an agreement for two child support staff from Miami County Job and Family Services to access JusticeXchange for the purpose of locating non-custodial parents. The system will allow those employees to have access to prison data from 37 different states and 92 percent of jails in Ohio to assist staff in locating parents who may owe child support. The total cost for this agreement is $1,040.

The commissioners also authorized a subgrant agreement with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Medicaid that establishes the terms, conditions, and requirements for the use of financial assistance that Miami County receives or uses.

Transfer station waives tree, brush fee

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.