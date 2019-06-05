Debris disposal sites offered

MIAMI COUNTY — Cleanup and recovery efforts from last week’s storm da.m.age continue in Mia.m.i County. One of the biggest challenges related to recovery from a storm like the one that Mia.m.i County experienced is proper disposal of debris, according to Miamii County Emergency Management Agency officials.

Residents and businesses can dispose of storm debris at the following locations:

• Miami County Transfer Station, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The Miami County Transfer Station will accept wood waste (no longer than 8 feet or 2 feet diameter), metals, roofing, and building material. The standard tipping fee applies. Wood waste and brush from the storm will be accepted for free until June 30. Normal hours of operation are Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Transfer Station will also be open with extended hours on Sunday, June 9 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for storm debris disposal. Additional information, including roll-off container haulers, can be found at https://www.mia.m.icountyrecycles.org.

• BR Mulch, 620 Gingha.m.sburg, Tipp City

Open hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

A pickup or trailer load is $5. If the brush is in a dump truck the cost is $35.

• Open burning of debris

Ohio has strict rules prohibiting the open burning of any waste material, including storm debris, within city limits. Storm debris includes any and all materials such as trees, brush, building materials, and trash. Never burn green yard waste (leaves, grass etc.), garbage, furniture, asphalt shingles, construction waste, tires or plastic.

Open burning contributes to the overall degradation of our air quality and causes breathing difficulties for those suffering from respiratory illnesses like asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis. It can also cause safety concerns with fire hazards that can cause further property da.m.age and smoke that can reduce visibility on nearby roads, especially when there is limited access to water for fire protection.

If you have any questions related to open burning of storm debris, contact the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) at (937) 225-4435 to get guidance.

• Additional Information

For more information on storm recovery resources in Miami County, please go to the Storm Response page at https://www.co.miami.oh.us/753/EMA .

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/tornado2019_1x2rev-1.pdf