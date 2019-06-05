True Value Hardware to celebrate grand re-opening

TROY — The Kuenning Family of Western Ohio True Value Hardware will be hosting a grand reopening of its recently expanded and renovated Troy location on June 8-9.

The grand reopening will kick off with a ribbon cutting on June 7 at 11 a.m. The Kuenning family acquired the True Value Hardware Store in Troy on Dec. 3, 2018, and have done extensive renovations to the building over the last six months. Along with the expanded space, new products have been added to the existing inventory mix which include but are not limited to Stihl power equipment, an extensive line of grills, Toro lawnmowers and snowblowers, patio furniture and doubling the size of the current fastener department.

The Kuenning family invites the public to come out and join the celebration at the grand reopening on Saturday, June 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be door prizes, giveaways, tax free savings, double True Value Reward Points, refreshments, grill demonstratioins as well as special savings throughout the store. The store is located at 852 S. Market St., Troy.

Western Ohio Hardware, Inc. is a third-generation family owned business headquartered in Minster with additional stores in St. Henry, Wapakoneta and Troy. The company’s primary focus is retail hardware and also includes a rental and commercial supply division. Western Ohio True Value Hardware stores stock a large selection of fasteners and general hardware in the area. You will also find power tools, paint, housewares, electrical, automotive supplies, a year-round garden center, home decor, pet supplies, lawn and garden equipment and much more. In addition, the store also services power tools and power equipment. Western Ohio True Value Hardware strives to deliver superior customer service in all stores. For more information, visit www.wotruevalue.com.