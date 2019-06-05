A look back at TSF 2019

Festival Chairman Bruce Adamson welcomes guests to Friday’s opening of the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival

Queen Abby Johnson sings the National Anthem at Friday’s opening ceremonies

A Troy Strawberry Festival patron check her reflection in a mirror as she is fitted for a new hat

Near perfect weather brought out crowds to the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival

Troy police stayed busy at their booth on the levee, fingerprinting and photographing children to help families have information close by in case of an emergency.

Teri Gulker from Upper Valley Medical Center, right, passes out carry bags to patrons of the Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Best friends Caroline Rohlfs, left, and Eva Rammel, both 10, watch the Troy Strawberry Festival action from inside The Future Begins Today, Strawberry Salsa tent on Saturday.

Kettering Health employees man their booth in downtown Troy during last weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival