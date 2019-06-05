Music Warehouse comes to PHS stage

Piqua Show Choir veterans Ryan Barr, left, and David Potts, lead Music Warehouse participants in a dance number as Tom Westfall, far left, provides direction and encouragement. This year’s Music Warehouse has 89 participant who will cap off a week of hard work with a Friday night performance at Piqua High School beginning at 7:30. The event is open to the public.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today