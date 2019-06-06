EMA volunteers to visit tornado-affected sites

MIAMI COUNTY — Volunteers with the Miami County Emergency Management Agency will be canvassing the storm affected areas in Miami County from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. The volunteers will be surveying affected residents to assess current and ongoing recovery needs. They will also be providing information, fact sheets and resources to aid in recovery efforts.

• Debris disposal

Residents and businesses can dispose of storm debris at The Miami County Transfer Station. The Transfer Station will accept wood waste (no longer than 8 feet or 2 feet diameter), metals, roofing, and building material. The standard tipping fee applies. Wood waste and brush from the storm will be accepted for free until June 30. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Miami County Transfer Station located at 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The Transfer Station will also be open with extended hours on Sunday, June 9 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for storm debris disposal. Additional information, including roll-off container haulers, can be found at https://www.miamicountyrecycles.org .

• Household hazardous waste

Some residents affected by the storm may encounter household hazardous waste during their cleanup efforts. This could include such things as fuel, petroleum, cleaners, solvents and other chemicals. Household Hazardous Waste disposal is available at the Transfer Station every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from April-September.

Proper handling and transporting of hazardous waste can reduce the possibility of accidental spills.

• Bring materials securely packed in sturdy containers such as cardboard boxes or plastic totes. Garbage bags are not considered an acceptable container. Materials in garbage bags tip over, leak and mix together causing the release of toxic vapors.

• Materials in garbage bags will not be permitted to be off-loaded from customer’s vehicles.

• Never mix chemicals together.

• Keep products in original containers and make sure all caps and/or lids are securely closed. If the original container is leaking or damaged, place the entire container in a larger container such as a clean paint can or plastic bucket.

• Label products that are not in original container.

• Protect glass containers by surrounding them with newspaper or packing materials inside a cardboard box or tote, to eliminate breakage.

• Place mercury-containing devices in a sealable plastic baggie.

For more information on household hazardous waste go to https://www.miamicountyrecycles.org/household-hazardous-waste .

• Additional information

For more information on storm recovery resources in Miami County, go to the Storm Response Page at https://www.co.miami.oh.us/753/EMA .

For more information on public health issues related to storm recovery, go to https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/storm-recovery.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/tornado2019_1x2rev-2.pdf