KHN celebrates Troy Hospital opening

TROY — Kettering Health Network officials opened the doors Thursday to its $100 million Troy Hospital in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Community members and officials were able to tour the new 135,000-square foot, three-story Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital, which will admit its first patient on June 18.

“This is the efforts of many hundreds of thousands of people that have put in so many hours to bring us to this point,” said President of Troy Hospital Eric Lunde. “Today is the result of the community’s request for Kettering Health Network to have local facilities in Miami County and in Troy, serving the community. You’ll find our care is special. It’s not only because of our world class quality, but it’s also because of the fact that we are a faith-based organization and we are mission driven.”

The Troy Hospital employs 227 employees and more are expected to be added once a census and demand has been established, according to officials.

The hospital is located in the former Hobart Brothers/ITW manufacturing plant, which was razed in 2014. Some of the canal blocks serves as landscaping near the entrance sign and outside of the main entrance doors to the facility. Julia Hobart, widow of the late William Hobart, participated in the ribbon cutting, along with hospital and local officials. The late William Harrison Hobart, a former chairman and CEO of Hobart Brothers Co., died at the age of 93 on January, 1 2018. Hobart was the grandson of C.C. Hobart, the founder of Hobart Brothers Co. and Hobart Corp., and the son of William Harrison Hobart Sr.

The hospital features a full-service, 24/7 Emergency Department, with 12 beds in the ED and 28 medical surgical bed spaces, cardiac testing, surgical and oncology services. Kettering Health Network physicians will have office spaces for primary care visits, as well as a variety of specialized health services at the Troy Hospital.

CEO Fred Manchur said the hospital will add to its services and physician office space over the next three to six months. The building project also added 30,000 square-feet on to the original building plans.

“We promised we would bring a state of the art hospital to the community and when you walk through this facility I got to believe you’ll say, “Wow!” because that’s what it is — it’s a wow! — it’s something you’ll be proud of,” Manchur said. “Thank you for being here and remember spirituality, family and work and God bless each one of you.”

Troy Mayor Michael Beamish thanked Kettering Health Network for choosing Troy to build the hospital.

“You’ve made a huge capital investment in this community, one that will bring us professional and highly skilled jobs that will enhance our quality of life,” Beamish said. Beamish thanked the Hobart family, ITW, Troy Development Council and other leaders for working together to bring the medical facility to Troy at the former manufacturing plant’s site.

The ceremony also included a moment of silence in honor of D-Day’s 75th anniversary, led by Manchur.

Kettering Health Network will hold a community open house for the Troy Hospital from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

In addition to tours of the hospital, the public will be treated to a cookout free of charge. Kids of all ages can explore emergency vehicles, including a fire truck, police cruisers, an ambulance and a MedFlight medical helicopter. The event also will feature a health fair that includes free health screenings and wellness information.

By Melanie Yingst

