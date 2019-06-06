US 36 crash results in multiple injuries

COVINGTON — A Thursday afternoon crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Rangeline Road resulted in multiple patients being injured, several seriously.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when, according to preliminary reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV was westbound on US Route 36 when a gray SUV allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Rangeline Road causing the white SUV to t-bone the gray SUV.

The gray SUV ended up in the middle of US Route 36, while the white SUV went off the south side of US Route 36 and hit a treeline.

The Covington Rescue Squad responded and immediately requested CareFlight to respond for one of the victims. Mutual aide medics were called from Bradford and Piqua, as well. A second medical helicopter, this one from MedFlight, was called to respond to the scene for another patient.

A total of four patients were transported, two by helicopter and two by ground medics.

While sheriff’s deputies worked at the crash scene, Covington Police and Miami County Park District officers provided assistance with traffic.

No names or conditions of patients are known at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Route 36 was closed for over an hour while the crash was investigated and highway cleared.

The mangled wrecks of two vehicles rest on US Route 36 just west of Rangeline Road following a serious crash on Thursday. Two patients were transported by medical helicopter from the crash at US Route 36 and Rangeline Road. CareFlight was called to the scene and minutes later a MedFlight helicopter arrived.

By Mike Ullery

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

