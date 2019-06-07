Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• GARDEN SHOW: The 21st annual Lost Creek Garden & Antique Show will be offered from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be garden accessories, flowers, plants, local honey, purveyors of antiques, art and jewelry, along with great food. The event will be held at 1058 Knoop Road, 2 miles east of Troy off State Route 41. Admission $5.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and learn will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders along with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 419 West Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• PLANETARIUM: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to experience the Curiosity Dome Planetarium right inside the library. See the stars and so much more in this interactive portable HD Planetarium featuring a wide array of highly innovative programs, stunning visuals, and out of this world knowledge. It will tell a “Universe of Stories” as the kick off the 2019 Summer Library Challenge reading program. Appropriate for all ages. Shows run every 30 minutes. Check the library website at tmcpl.org for specific show titles and times. No registration is required, but space may be limited inside the dome. Sponsored by the Troy-Miami County Public Library Friends of the Library. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 9-11 p.m. at Honey Creek Preserve, 4536 State Route 202, Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Come out to support a community blood drive from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. For the donation event at the library, registration is required. You can sign up online at donortime.com, use code 1475, or call 339-0502, Ext. 117, to make an appointment.

• BRUNCH BUDDIES: Children in grades K-6 are invited to enjoy lunch at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each child should bring their own lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mrs. Heisey will provide drinks and desserts. Children will complete a craft, sample astronaut food and win prizes. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. beginning June 7. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Weekly summer Tai Chi will end Friday, July 26.

Call 937-676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 North Main Street, Pleasant Hill, OH.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smoked pork chops at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FAMILY DAYS: On Saturday and Sunday, John Johnston’s family home, located at the the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, Piqua, will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Participants can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad or grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow enough time to visit the Johnston Home to learn how the family lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight into the lives of the first people who called Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive a time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at 4 miles an hour at the end of a tow rope. Regular site admission of $9 per aduls, $4 for children age 6-12. AAA and Senior discounts apply and admission is free for Johnston farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members. For more information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and its special events, or how to become a supporting member call 773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.

• FREE CONCERT: A free concert will be held in downtown West Milton in the Hen’s Nest parking lot at 50 N. Miami St. at 7 p.m. The Tipp City Community Band, made up of more than 50 members, will provide a wide range of music genres. North Street will be closed to traffic from State Route 48 east to Washington Street beginning at 5 p.m. Parking will be available on Washington Street, the Hamler Building lot and also on-street parking. Bring your own lawn chairs as no seating will be provided. This activity is weather permitting. Some stores will be open until 7 p.m.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of County residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEFORE YOU GO: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Know Before You Go” program from 3-6 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. If you are planning to head to the ocean this summer this class is for you. Find out what you need to “know before you go.” Stop by this fun, self-led hike and earn all about what to pack, and what to do if you meet unfamiliar wildlife on the beach or in the water. Naturalist Stalactite Tama will be on hand to get you started on your adventure and answer questions. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” for a guided craft at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Patriotic wreaths will be made at this event. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. Additional craft group meeting are scheduled for July 13 and Aug. 10. For more information, call 937-339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Logan’s Steakhouse and Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: Kettering Health Network will host a free community open house from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at its new Troy Hospital. In addition to tours of the hospital, the public will be treated to a cookout free of charge. Kids of all ages can explore emergency vehicles including a fire truck, police cruisers, an ambulance and a MedFlight medical helicopter. The event also features a health fair that includes free health screenings and wellness information. Entertainment includes a balloon artist, face painting, bounce houses and live music featuring Cory Breth.

• GARDEN DEDICATION: The First United Church of Christ will dedicate their Prayer Garden Dedication at 6:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. The Prayer Garden is open to the community year round.

• CONCERT: A choir concert will be held at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, at 7 p.m. The First UCC Choir will be singing for community members in the sanctuary with a variety of music for the entire family. The concert will immediately following the Prayer Garden dedication at 6:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and fellowship in the parlor afterward. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible. Free will donation.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

• CONCERT: A free concert will be offered in the air-conditioned sanctuary of Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St. in Piqua, at 4 p.m. More than 50 musicians from the Tippecanoe Community Band, directed by Gail Ahmed, will present music from “E.T.,” “Star Wars,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “King and I,” The Beach Boys, Tijuana Brass, plus blues, big band, and patriotic selections. In recognition of D-Day and Flag Day, audience members are invited to wear military tees and red, white and blue colors. Plenty of free parking and handicapped accessible entrance at the north parking lot of the church. For more information, call 335-1178

Monday

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m. Cyclists will meet in the Piqua Lumber parking lot, located at 701 E. Ash Street in Piqua, where Bike Piqua will recognize the opening of the newest section of the bike path.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOOK CLUB: The Early Birds Book Club meets the second Monday of every month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. On Monday at 10 a.m., participants will meet to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Kitchens of the Great Midwest,” by J. Ryan Stradal. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford Fire and Rescue will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SALAD OR POTATO: Choose a salad bar or a potato bar with plenty of toppings for $3.50, or enjoy both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• ANNUAL PICNIC: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy Community Park, brick shelter. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at 308-0710.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Euchre will be offered at 1 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• T-SHIRT DAY: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Mission: T-Shirt Day; there are three timeslots to choose from, Monday, June 10 from 1-3 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. or Tuesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children are invited to bring a clean, white T-shirt; allow 20 minutes to trace and color an out of this world design. Drop in anytime between listed hours. For all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• READ IT WATCH IT: The Piqua Public Library will hold Read It, Watch It from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room. This is held every second Tuesday of the month. June’s book is A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: The Piqua Public Library will hold Essential Oils Class from 6:30-8:15 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Learn about essential oils with Joyce. This program is held every second Tuesday of the month.

• CARTOON WORKSHOP: Jeff Nicolas will offer his popular cartoon workshop, “Into the Tooniverse” at 3:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Budding artists of all ages will enjoy his encouragement, guidance and talent as he leads participants through drawing two cartoons. This free workshop is open to all ages, supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance.

• SHADES OF GREYS: Join staff at 6 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Fifty Shades of Greys: Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Beyond. Award-winning author, and four-decade Department of Defense Senior Engineer Raymond Szymanski, takes you on his quest to determine the truth about alien visitation to planet Earth. Through an audio-visual presentation, you will visit several famous UFO sights and review the compelling evidence that each provides. Included in this presentation is a recently completed case study of Close Encounters of the 7th Kind, that formed the basis for Raymond’s second book, “Fifty Shades of Greys: Victoria’s Secret Truth.” Copies of the first two Fifty Shades of Greys books, “Evidence of Extraterrestrial Visitation to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base” and “Beyond, and Victoria’s Secret Truth” will be available for purchase at the event. No registration required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Summer Book Club for children ages 3-6 will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will read together with visual props and activities. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.; and game day at 1 p.m.

• STORIES: Join staff for an eight-week summer storytime session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning June 11 at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth-5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.