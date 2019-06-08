Tipp City Garden Club tours Research Farm

TIPP CITY — As you drive on Interstate-75 just south of Tipp City, you may have noticed the gardens off to the right. Gardens Alive! is a leading multi-brand, multi-national mail order company with a primary horticultural focus. It opened a Research Farm in 2003 dedicated to researching, developing and testing of new products as well as developing new and unique plant species on that 22-acre tract right here in Tipp.

Tipp City Garden Club members toured the Research Farm on June 4. Project Manager Sabrina Detrick apprised the club on the history, starting with Bohlender Nurseries to Spring Hill Nurseries to today’s Gardens Alive! And, that the Research Farm’s trialing purpose is to compare known varieties to the newest innovations and their own breeding and exclusives.

Farm Manager Jeff Bartley stated the ultimate goal is to aid their various entities in the selection of the best performing varieties to ensure customer success, satisfaction and repeat purchase.

Twenty-two club members were treated to beautiful floral and fantastic vegetation visions. New varieties of roses were revealed along with a great number of one-of-a-kind ornamental species in development. Bartley and Detrick deftly fielded every single question club members posed. Everyone was delighted to learn all about this commercial business gem in Tipp City.

The club traveled to Lincoln Square in Troy for lunch followed culminating in a perfect day’s outing.

Next month, the club will meet in the parking lot behind Tipp CVS on Tuesday, July 2, for another car pool trip. Departure time will be 10 a.m.

Provided photo The Tipp City Garden Club members toured the Research Farm on June 4. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Tipp-City-Garden-Club.jpg Provided photo The Tipp City Garden Club members toured the Research Farm on June 4. Provided photo Research Farm Project Manager Sabrina Detrick discusses new plant attributes with the Tipp City Garden Club. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Sabrina-defines-new-plant-attributes.jpg Provided photo Research Farm Project Manager Sabrina Detrick discusses new plant attributes with the Tipp City Garden Club.