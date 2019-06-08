College briefs

• Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Local students have been recognized by Cedarville University in Cedarville for being named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2019. They maintained a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours:

• Trey Barnes from Troy

• Hannah Burkholder from New Carlisle

• Bethany Carson from New Carlisle

• Hannah Deane from Ludlow Falls

• Marie Ewing from Troy

• Macy Flanary of Ludlow Falls

• Michaela Gentry of Tipp City

• Megan Hess from Troy

• Noah Hill from Union

• Trent Huelskamp from Tipp City

• Allison Mader from Tipp City

• Savanna Schaurer from Covington

• Lauren Setzkorn from Troy

• Brandon Slifer of Tipp City

• Abigail Toms of Troy

• Mercy College of Ohio

TOLEDO — Stephanie Watercutter of Troy, bachelor of science in Nursing, was awarded honors for the 2019 spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

• Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. — Jack Peura of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.

• University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Sage Hunley of Conover was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

• Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. — Dylan Runge of Piqua graduated from Trine University at its 2019 commencement on May 5. Runge majored in mechanical engineering at Trine.

• Jacob Caldwell of Conover, a student on Trine University’s main campus, was named to the President’s List for the Spring 2019 term. Caldwell is majoring in mechanical engineering. To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

• Brandon Mack of Troy was one of the students from the College of Graduate and Professional Students at Trine University named to the President’s List for the Spring 2019 term. Mack is majoring in mechanical engineering management.

• Jonathan Slone, a biomedical engineering student from Troy, was named to the Trine University dean’s list for the spring 2019 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749.

• University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Ally Decker, of Troy recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. “Through the Narrow Gate – The Road to Salvation” was the theme of the program. Featured works celebrated the human spirit and spirituality with selections including “When Spirits Soar,” “Salvation,” “Into the Storm,” and “Allerseelen” (All Souls Day). The finale, a work by Robert W. Smith entitled “The Divine Comedy,” is a musical interpretation of Dante’s “Inferno.” The performance was directed by Jack Taylor, professor of music.

• DePauw University

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Abigail Walker, of Troy, has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

• Olivet Nazarene Univesrity

BOURBONNAIS, Il. — Daniel Wiseman of Bradford was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2019 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.

• Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Hannah S. Essick, a mangement pre-major from Troy and Lauren Swank, a marketing major from Troy.

• Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2019 spring semester Dean’s List. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes:

• Hannah Carpenter of Piqua

• Daniel Frame of Tipp City

• Meredith Richters of Troy