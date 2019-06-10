College briefs

Ohio Connections Academy recognizes graduates

COLUMBUS— More than 380 graduating seniors from all over Ohio received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2019. As many as 220 of the students travelled to Columbus to participate in the online charter school’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 8, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

“While our school offers a non-traditional approach to education, we take great pride in offering our graduates a traditional commencement ceremony to celebrate with their families and friends,” OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna said. “For our faculty and staff, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, determination and focus that each of these students demonstrated to reach this academic milestone.”

The Class of 2019 is the eleventh graduating class for the state’s leading provider of high-quality, tuition-free virtual education for students in grades K–12.

The following students from Miami County are among Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2019:

• Salla Ritzhaupt, Piqua

Winters named to Cedarville honor roll

CEDARVILLE — Rachel Winters of Troy has been recognized, along with other local students, by Cedarville University in Cedarville for being namedt o the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2019.

Kettering College holds 50th Commencement

KETTERING — On Monday, April 22, Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 270 students at their commencement ceremony at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. This year’s ceremony celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1969—Kettering College’s first graduating class. The keynote speaker was Carl Wilkens, former head of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International in Rwanda, who shared a message of respect, empathy, and inclusion.

The following students from Miami County are among Kettering College’s Class of 2019:

• Abigail Bopp, AS – Associates, Radiologic Technology

• Cassandra Hensley, BS – Bachelor of Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

• Hannah Kirkpatrick, BSHS – Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Advanced Imaging

• Smanpreet Sandhu, Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Miami County students receive oil and gas scholarships

GRANVILLE — The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and Foundation annouced $65,000 in scholarships to go to 65 students, including three from Miami County. These scholarships are awarded to qualified students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry.

“Ohio’s natural gas and oil producers are committed to seeking out and assisting the next generation of leaders that will help innovate, explore, develop and produce our future energy resources,” said Karen Matusic, OOGEEP Scholarship Committee Chair, and Public and Government Affairs Manager at XTO Energy, an ExxonMobil subsidiary. “Our scholarship recipients represent some of our state’s best and brightest students. We are excited to be able to play a role in their educational journey.”

To be considered for a scholarship, students were required to submit an essay describing their personal career goals in the natural gas and oil industry, submit multiple letters of recommendation and meet other academic requirements.

Among this year’s scholarship recipients are these individuals from Miami County:

• Jaclyn Bashore of Tipp City attends the University of Cincinnati studying chemical engineering. This is her first time being awarded an OOGEEP scholarship.

• Max Knox of Stoutsville attends the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology studying structural and pipe welding. This is his first time being awarded an OOGEEP scholarship.

•Seth Arrell of Casstown attends the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology studying welding technology. This is his first time being awarded an OOGEEP scholarship.