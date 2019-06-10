Sheriff announces two promotions to rank of sergeant

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced the promotions of Detective Todd Cooper and Detective Ben Garbig to the rank of sergeant.

Cooper will continue to be assigned to the detective section while Garbig will be serving as patrol sergeant. Cooper served several years with the West Milton Division of Police prior to joining the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. Cooper has served in the positions of patrol deputy, school resource deputy, and general assignment detective.

Garbig has served with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office since 2008. Garbig has served as patrol deputy, school resource deputy, and general assignment detective.

The promotions occurred after a competitive testing process and recognize the outstanding contributions that Cooper and Garbig have made to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“I, along with the entire staff, congratulate both of them, and I am confident they will excel in their new positions,” Duchak said in his press release.