Troy Steak ‘n Shake ‘temporarily closed’

TROY — The Troy location of Steak ‘n Shake is closed again for the second time in recent months, but it is unclear how long the closure will last.

A sign currently posted on the Troy location of Steak ‘n Shake states that the business will be renovating the location for a franchise partner and installing new equipment to improve “speed and customer service.” The sign also states that the location will re-open in the future “under new Franchise ownership.”

The corporate headquarters of Steak ‘n Shake did not respond to a request for comment. Calls to the Troy and Springfield locations have been unanswered.

The Troy location of Steak ‘n Shake closed briefly in early May due to a staffing issue, reopening shortly thereafter.

Steak ‘n Shake’s website also confirms that the Troy location and a number of other locations are “temporarily closed.” The other locations that are temporarily closed include the Steak ‘n Shakes located on Miller Lane in Dayton, North Main Street in Dayton, Dorothy Lane in Moraine, Evans Way Court in Columbus, Emerald Parkway in Dublin, and Towne Boulevard in Middleton.

Steak ‘n Shake was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois. Steak ‘n Shake Operations, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc.

