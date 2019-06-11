Area briefs

Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia Education Program offered

SIDNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be presenting an educational program, “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” on Tuesday, June 18 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. The hour-long program will start at 5:30 p.m.

During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease, the stages of the disease, and treatments. Ohio Living Dorothy Love is located at 3003 West Cisco Rd., Sidney. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/Dayton.

For more information about Alzheimer’s, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7Helpline at 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org/Dayton.

Milton-Union holds plant program

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library welcomed Kelly Fees from Patterson’s Flowers in West Milton, on Wednesday, June 5, to discuss terrariums and the importance of plants on our planet. Jillian Bowser of West Milton enjoyed the program and making her own terrarium and taking it home. Her mother, Erika Bowser, works at the library.

Celestial Chat and Chew at the Pleasant Hill Library

PLEASANT HILL — Don’t know what to read next? Or maybe you can’t wait to share a book you just read? Join the Pleasant Hill Library at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, to “Chat” about a book you have recently read and “Chew” on a yummy snack. Enjoy meeting new friends. No registration is required.

For more information, please call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 937-676-2731. The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill.