Bethel moves toward placing renewal levy on ballot

By Cecilia Fox

For Miami Valley Today

BETHEL TWP. ― The Bethel Local Schools Board of Education has taken the first step toward placing the renewal of an existing income tax levy on the ballot this fall.

The board voted Monday night to declare the necessity of placing the five year, 0.75 percent income tax on the November ballot for renewal.

The levy generates about $1.7 million annually for the district (based on last year’s receipts) and is used for operating funds. It was first approved in 2014.

In other business, the board heard an update from Superintendent Ginny Potter about summer facilities work. Over the summer, the elementary hallways will be repainted and five elementary classrooms will be recarpeted. Five window air conditioning units in the elementary building will be also be replaced.

“We decided this was the summer to replace some of the carpeting. I don’t think it can be beat up any more than it is already,” Potter said. The middle school art room tiles will also be replaced.

Floors in all of the buildings will be stripped and re-waxed and all carpets will be cleaned. The assistant athletic director office will be reconfigured into an English as a Second Language classroom.

Potter said it’s also time for the school’s parking lots to be re-sealed and re-striped

“This is a preventative maintenance program and we’re at that point, believe it or not, where it has to be re-sealed already,” she said.

The district will also add a water softener to the high school for the kitchen appliances. Lime builds up in the appliances and the cleaner is expensive, Potter said, adding that the water softener is less expensive in the long run.

In the upcoming school year, Bethel will not take any additional open enrollment students. Faculty and staff members’ children and open enrollment students who started their education in the district will be permitted to enroll, Potter said. The total enrollment at this point is 1,618 students.