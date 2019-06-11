Honda gives back to community

Marcela Magnani, left, and Zach Zabeo of Honda mulch trees around the Miami County Park District’s Lostcreek Reserve on Tuesday as part of American Honda Motor Company’s week of service to give back to the community. About a dozen Honda employees joined Miami Co. Park District employees to spread more than 30 cubic yards of mulch and wood chips around the park. Tuesday also marked the 60th anniversary of Honda of America’s first factory in the United States, a motorcycle plant in Torrence, CA.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

