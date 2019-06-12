Paul G. Duke Foundation announces grants

TROY — Eight Miami County nonprofit organizations received a financial boost from The Paul G. Duke Foundation. The Foundation has announced new grants totaling $109,000 to benefit area residents.

One of the new grants illustrates the Duke Foundation’s continuing support for young people in Miami County. The grant will help make sure students’ mental health permits them to learn effectively, both academically and socially. New Creation Counseling Center will provide emotional and mental health services to the students at area schools, ensuring that intervention can be timely as well as accessible and will be able to partner with school staff, students, and parents for the benefit of the students and the school communities.

The eight organizations receiving grants are:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley, Inc. to enable the youth mentoring program in Miami County to expand.

• Fusion Spiritual Community to help jump-start fundraising for the Fusion Community Learning Center in Piqua.

• New Creation Counseling Center, Inc. to support in-school emotional and mental health counseling services for Miami County school students.

• New Path, Inc. to help New Path securely store donated medical equipment and supplies for the benefit of area residents in need.

• Pink Ribbon Girls for 10 cancer patients in Miami County to identify the services they need most from Pink Ribbon Girls.

• Prevent Blindness Ohio for volunteer vision screeners in Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties that will benefit from an in-service training program.

• St. John’s United Church of Christ to help support new programs and assistance specifically for the Troy community.

• Troy Mayors Concerts Inc. for the annual summer concert that will feature the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, which is free and open to the public.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees encourages nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area to apply for grants. Spring application deadlines will change beginning in 2020. Upcoming application deadlines are Aug. 1, 2019; Feb. 1, 2020; and Aug. 1, 2020. Current information on submission of applications to the Duke Foundation can be found at www.paulgdukefoundation.org. Grants are awarded in spring and fall each year.

The Duke Foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in the Miami County area. Grant-making efforts focus on programs benefiting children, young adults, and families in the areas of social services, education, health, and the arts.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the foundation’s 35-year history of strategic grant-making and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees include Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; and Ronald B. Scott. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.