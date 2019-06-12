Pair face charges after threats near Covington

COVINGTON — A pair of Covington residents were incarcerated following an incident on Tuesday morning near Covington.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 9145 W. U.S. Rt. 36 at 11:49 a.m. when it was reported that a roofing contractor on a job site had been threatened with a shotgun.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that officers arrived following the complaint and the suspects in the incident retreated into the home, initially refusing to come out.

Taken into custody without incident a short time later was Kevin J. Callahan, 60. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Menacing for allegedly threatening two works with a shotgun.

Also arrested at the scene was Christopher G. Landis, 27. Deputies charged Landis with Obstruction Official Business “due to his conduct and non-compliance to lawful orders during the incident,” said Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Callahan is also facing charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia based the discovery of prohibited items within the residence.

Kevin J. Callahan https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Callahan-Mug-Shot.jpg Kevin J. Callahan Christopher G. Landis https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Landis-Mug-Shot.jpg Christopher G. Landis

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

