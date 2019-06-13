Fire destroys Fetters Rd. home

BRADFORD — A house fire leveled a home on Fetters Road, northwest of Bradford on Thursday.

Firefighters from Bradford and Covington were sent to a reported structure fire in the 9,000 block of Fetters Road, near Versailles Road, around 7:30 p.m.

Initial units to arrive on the scene reported “heavy heavy smoke showing,” and immediately requested another alarm be sent.

As Bradford and Covington Fire Departments laid hose to the burning home that was located back a long lane, Miami County 911 dispatched mutual aide requests to Pleasant Hill, Russia, Houston, and Gettysburg to provide tanker support.

Firefighters on the scene reported that the home was burning heavily and nearly down when they first arrived.

The lone occupant of the home was reportedly not home when the fire started.

No cause or dollar loss has been determined.

By Mike Ullery

