ITW Hobart presents check to United Way

ITW Hobart made a check presentation to United Way of Miami County on Friday in the amount of $400,930. Representing ITW Hobart were Julie Thobe, Bob Bilokonsky, Todd Blair, Jon Will, and Caleb Haven. Representatives of United Way of Miami County were Sean Ford and Richard Bender.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

