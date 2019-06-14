Taproom in a Tabernacle

TROY — In preparation for its christening, workers carried heavy wooden bar tops into the sanctuary, weaving through church pews, as the finishing touches began at the Moeller Brew Barn’s Tabernacle Brewing Company.

The Maria Stein craft beer maker will soon open its second location at 214 W. Main St., in Troy, at the site of the former Gospel Community Church and First Lutheran Church.

Co-owner Anthony Scott, president of Keystone Homes, owns the former church building, paired up with Nick Moeller, owner and namesake of the brewing company, to bring the first craft beer brewery to Miami County. Scott said the Tabernacle Brewing Company is close to opening its doors in the coming weeks. Scott said several soft openings are planned prior to the public grand opening.

Standing on the steps of the church and looking at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Miami County Courthouse, Scott said he’s looking forward to being part of downtown Troy.

“We’re excited to be able to offer fresh, local craft beer right here in Troy,” Scott said. “We’re going to serve the Miami County area out of this location — that’s as fresh as it gets.”

In the middle of the sanctuary, the U-shaped wooden bar will give patrons a full view of the church’s historic stained glass windows and the choir loft. A small “barn” is situated in between the bar, hiding the dumb waiter system which will pull up food from the state-of-the-art kitchen below. In the 1950s addition, shiny stainless steel cauldrons are stacked two stories high. A wooden ledge will allow patrons a birds-eye view of the craft brewing process. Tours of the Troy brewery will be part of the experience.

Scott said Troy will have its very own craft beer, special to its location, which will likely pay homage to Troy’s strawberry tradition.

Scott emphasized the brewery is “not a bar” but a warm, family-friendly gathering place which will offer fresh, local craft beer straight from the taps from both the Troy and Maria Stein locations.

Twenty-five employees will staff the brewery, which will offer local pub fare to pair with a variety of its craft beer selections.

In the building’s basement area, a meeting space to hold private gatherings is available. Plans are also in the works to place tables outside in the back of the building for those who desire an al fresco experience.

The brewery will be closed on Mondays. The brewery will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Scott also said they used all local contractors to transform the church into the brewery. Scott also said the city of Troy was supportive in the efforts to bring the craft beer experience to downtown Troy.

“The response has been great,” Scott said. From the choir loft to two-story brewery, more than 200 people can gather for a fresh pint of local craft beer, Scott said.

The Moeller Brew Barn in Maria Stein opened in 2015. According to financial statements disclosed in a Community Improvement Corp. meeting last fall, the brewery had a 32 percent increase in sales from 2016 to 2017. The Maria Stein location recently completed a $1.5 million expansion to add a restaurant, expand its distribution and increase of its brewing capacity.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

