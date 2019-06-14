Piqua man gets probation for trespassing

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man received probation this week for a “squatting” incident in Troy earlier this month.

Justin C. Montanez, 33, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of probation, nine days in jail, a $25 fine, and 171 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from third-degree felony burglary in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Montanez was charged in connection with an incident of multiple people “squatting” at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Troy on June 3. There was also an apparent drug overdose that took place during that incident.

According to previous police reports, a reporting party called 9-1-1 after witnessing a male subject passed out in the yard in front of 529 and 529 1/2 Pennsylvania Avenue in Troy at around 12:10 p.m. on June 3. The home was supposed to be vacant. Troy police have responded to the residence over 20 times since the beginning of the year.

Others charged in connection with this incident included: Tommie G. Cantrell, 54, at-large, who was charged with third-degree felony burglary; Tabitha N. York, 32, of Troy, who was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument, third-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs; Christina M. Myers, 28, of Troy, who was was charged with third-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs; and Shawn R. Price, 32, of Sidney, who was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Myers’ burglary charge was dismissed in Municipal Court and her preliminary hearing for the drug possession charged was waived. Myers’ drug charge is being bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court. Price’s drug possession charge is also being bound over to Common Pleas Court. The other charges for the other defendants are still open in Municipal Court.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Julio F. Almonte, Jr., 23, of Troy, received 90 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor attempted vandalism, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Kevin R. Cromes, 40, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michelle L. Ganger, 46, of Piqua, received two years probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael A. Griffin, 42, of Troy, received 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Terrick L. Higgins, 20, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor menacing.

• Cassandra J. Huff, 34, of Troy, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Joshua T. Kerg, 31, of Tipp City, received 11 days in jail, two months of probation, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Charles E. Lambert, 43, of Sidney, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Trae D.L. Lee, 24, of Piqua, received 21 days in jail, nine days of suspended jail time, and a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Timothy S. Migliaccio, 44, of Troy, received 90 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• William M. Morgan, 29, of Troy, received a $75 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, amended down from second-degree felony burglary.

• Jessica N. Napier, 28, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Brooklyn M. Persinger, 22, of Piqua, received a $180 fine for first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle and 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card.

• Daniel L. Powers, 32, of Batavia, received 60 days in jail and 120 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Kamren J. Savage, 19, of Troy, received 10 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Stephanie A. Simpson, 34, of Troy, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Roger A. Smith, 38, of Riverview, Fla., received nine days in jail, 81 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Dylan H. Swob, 20, of Covington, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

