Troy Council to review Riverside annexation

TROY — Troy City Council will review three steps for the Riverside Drive property annexation at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The annexation is for 15 properties of 18.102 acres in Staunton Township. The annexation is for the Riverside Phase 2 project. The annexation needs to have statement of services, buffering requirements and consent approved by council.

The project includes replacement of water lines and the addition of sewer, as well as the repaving of the street. The scope also includes eliminating the crossing of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail. The trail will cross multiple driveways, which was a concern for residents. The recreational trail’s new location would eliminate the need to cross the road and the trail would be maintained by the city.

Council also plans to adjourn into executive session to consider the purchase of property.

• R-24-2019 Authorize bidding Fleet Maintenance Contract, not to exceed $400,000 per year

The 2018 cost for the program was $282,742. The vehicle maintenance cost in-house was estimated at $604,000, according to the committee report. The resolution is for a three-year contract with up to two one-year mutually agreed upon extensions.

• O-20-2019 Easements to DP&L, relocation of switchgear, Mulberry St. Parking Lot & S. Cherry St. Parking Lot

The relocation is to make it safer and easier for DP&L to access the facilities when needed. The work does not move electric lines overhead. DP&L proposes the relocation from underground to above ground in the downtown area to improve safety for their employees and simplifies the maintenance.

Items of Interest:

The city received one big for the 2019 paving program for $1,269,395 to John R. Jurgensen Company. The work also includes paving 13.5 miles of streets as well as Riverside Cemetery, Archer Park, Miami Shores parking lot and areas of the recreational trail.

The following streets are proposed as part of the annual paving program:

Young Street from Crawford Street to the dead end; McClung from Clay Street to Mulberry Street; South Dorset from McKaig Avenue to Arthur Road; South Crawford Street from East West Street to the dead end; Clay Street from East West Street from South Market Street; Mulberry Street from East West Street to South Market Street; Commerce Center Boulevard from South Stanfield Road to McKaig Road; Stonyridge Avenue from North Market to Staunton Road; North Oxford Street from West Main Street to West Water Street; Towne Park Drive from Experiment Farm Road to the dead end; Garfield Avenue from Hydraulic Avenue to McKaig Avenue; North Mulberry Street from East Main Street to Pearson Court; South Short Street from Drury Lane to West Main Street; Brittney Lane from Wagon Wheel Way to the cul-de-sac; Walker Street from Racer Street to the dead end; Rudy Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to the dead end; Carriage Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to Rudy Drive; Armand Drive from Wayne Street to McKaig Avenue.