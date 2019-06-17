Salad luncheons return this week

This Friday, June 21, marks the return of the Covington Christian Church’s salad luncheons for 2019. Come enjoy their large assortments of homemade salads, desserts, and finger sandwiches between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Friday. The cost for lunch is only $6, and that includes the delicious church specialty, ‘Hot Chicken Salad’. And if you don’t have time to sit and enjoy your lunch and fellowship in the air conditioned basement, carry out meals are also available. This is the first of several Covington Christian Church luncheons this summer and fall. They will be held the third Friday of each month through October. Everyone in Covington and surrounding communities is welcome.

This coming Sunday, June 23, an event that began humbly last year will have its second incarnation. The Covington Ministerial Association is hosting a ‘Two-Person Golf Scramble’ of only nine holes on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. The site is Echo Hills Golf Course near Piqua, and the cost is a mere $40 per two-person team, including a cart. If you’re up for a Sunday afternoon stroll, the price is a mere $24 per team, sans golf cart.

For more information, please contact Ron Schultz at (937) 416-4992, or Nick Church at (985) 707-9996 to ask questions or sign up. The two-person teams may be a husband and wife, friends, brothers, sisters, or any other relationship or non-relationship. It is just planned to be a fun afternoon of golf and fellowship amongst the churches, church members, and Covington community friends. If you enjoy duffing around, make plans to be there!

At the ever-busy J.R. Clarke Public Library, today, June 18, the ‘Universe of Stories’ book club for grades 6-12 will meet at 1 p.m. in the J.R. Clarke Alcove on the top floor. The club will be choosing, planning and making decisions. Light refreshments will be served. Then on Thursday, June 20, the J.R. Clarke Volunteers will meet at 1 p.m., also in the Alcove. They will be working on genealogy and historical books at that time. There will also be an overview of upcoming plans. Light refreshments will be served. And lastly this week, on Friday, June 21, the “Friday Flicks” will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. in the lower Community Room. There will be a G or PG-rated movie shown, followed by three games of bingo and refreshments. The Friday Flicks with bingo will be held every Friday through July 26.

And coming up next weekend, on Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m., the J.R. Clarke Public Library will be honoring America’s service men, women and veterans with a one-hour program entitled “Building a Human Flag for the United States of America.” It will take place in the parking lot area north of the library. All area police, fire and rescue, National Guard, veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces will be honored. In order to successfully create the Human Flag, the Library needs volunteers of all ages to help hold the red, white and blue panels as everyone sings together, “The Star Spangled Banner.”

What a way to participate and help visualize for our children and grandchildren the importance of the freedoms that living in the United States offers to all. There will be music, speakers, and hopefully a drone picture taken above the flag! Since the parking lot will be used for the Human Flag, folks are welcome to park on the village streets or in the Moore Funeral Home parking lot on Pearl Street next to the Library. J.R. Clarke is requesting a small donation of $2 for each person participating in creating the Human Flag. All these proceeds will go to J.R. Clarke “Friends of the Library.” In order to know well in advance who will be helping out, please contact the library at (937) 473-2226, or stop by and sign-up before Tuesday, June 25. This event will be a great kick-off to the Independence Day, Thursday, July 4 activities.

And in case of inclement weather, the Human Flag event will take place on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Moore-Alex-1.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.