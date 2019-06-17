Chamber director selected for national program

TROY — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in its premiere business leadership program.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“I’m excited to learn about best practices taking place around the country, so we can make a difference on growing the talent pool here in Troy and Miami County. It’s an honor to represent our community at this level,” said Roetter.

Following a competitive application and selection process, Roetter was selected along with 33 other state and local chamber executives to participate in the third class of this program.

The program, which concludes in September 2019, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation.

