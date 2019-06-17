Council OKs annexation of Riverside Drive

TROY — Troy City Council unanimously approved all three resolutions for the Riverside Drive property annexation to the city at Monday night’s meeting.

Council member Bobby Phillips was not present at the meeting.

The annexation is for 15 properties of 18.102 acres in Staunton Township. The annexation is for the Riverside Phase 2 project. The annexation needs to have statement of services, buffering requirements and consent approved by council.

After the vote, Riverside Drive resident Don Hetzler said he didn’t believe the residents understood the language of the annexation process such as “buffering.” Hetzler said he was disappointed no one on council listened to their concerns. He felt residents presented valid arguments. Hetzler said residents know the amount of traffic and danger involved with the recreation trail in the area and said moving it will put “people in harm’s way every day.”

Hetzler said now that the homeowners are city residents, he hopes council will listen to their concerns. He said residents still object to the bike path. Hetzler also warned council and city staff if they plan to add more trails, including one between their properties and the river, residents “would not make it easy.” Hetzler also said residents haven’t received information regarding their mailbox placements due to the project.

The project includes replacement of water lines and the addition of sewer, as well as the repaving of the street. The scope also includes eliminating the crossing of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail. The trail will cross multiple driveways, which was a concern for residents. The recreational trail’s new location would eliminate the need to cross the road and the trail would be maintained by the city.

Director of Service and Safety Patrick Titterington explained the buffering terms, which establishes neutral areas between two established spaces and are part of zoning requirements in the city.

• In other news, Titterington also noted the city provided the city of Beavercreek with staff and trucks to help the area with its clean-up efforts. Titterington said the city first extended its help to local entities, then regional entities. He said Beavercreek officials reached out to the city for help. The city provided trucks to dump debris as well as rotated staff through last week. He said workers put in 12 hour a days, including four hours of overtime, which the city expects to be compensated for by federal or state disaster funds. The city of Beavercreek extended its thanks to the city for its efforts. Titterington noted Troy avoided the Memorial Day tornadoes and its damage and if Troy was in the same position as other areas, other municipalities would have done the same for the city of Troy.

• Council member John Terwilliger asked for an update on the Sherwood Shopping Centre’s progress. Titterington said exterior and interior repairs are nearly complete. Sherwood of Troy LLC bought the property for $1.7 million from a New York-based company in 2018. Council authorized a $1.4 million loan from the general fund to be handled by the Troy Community Improvement Corp, which loaned it to Sherwood of Troy LLC. The loan was for $900,000 for two years and $500,000 for 20 years. Titterington said the owners have been making payments on time for the past year. The new owners have been meeting with possible tenants although no leases have been signed at this time, Titterington said. Non-city utilities requirements have slowed the process, he said.

Titterington said Sherwood of Troy consider themselves on track and moving forward with that project.

• Council member Todd Severt reported 25 members of Troy Rotary and others helped plant 3,000 pollinator plants for a monarch sanctuary at Treasure Island Park over the weekend. The project is part of the Troy Rotary’s 100th anniversary, which was celebrated in 2018.

Resident Lester Conard remarked the land was donated and deemed a contaminated site at one point in its history. Conard joked that the butterflies may “glow” due to the site’s history. Titterington responded that the 5-acre site was donated by ITW to the city. Titterington said the land has been capped and cleaned and passed EPA inspection. He said the EPA cleared the site for use as long as no one digs deeper than 2 feet below the surface. Titterington said the Rotarians only dug 1 foot deep to plant the area. Severt said future additions to the site include benches and the plants should be established by next year.

• Troy City Council honored the late James Miley with a resolution of memoriam at its regular meeting on Monday. Miley served on city council from 1992-1993. He was the council’s representative to the Miami County Hospital Task Force during 1993-1994 and served as its chairman. He also was the former director of the Troy-Miami County Public Library and was active in various service clubs and area bicycling organizations. Miley passed away on June 16.

• Conard said with the record amounts of rain, the city should be cleaning out catch basins to prevent the streets from flooding. Titterington said city workers have been clearing catch basins between rain events. If residents or business owners notice any concerns, they should contact the city to have them cleared. Residents can help prevent catch basins from clogging by keeping basins clear of debris such as grassing clippings, leaves and trash.

• Council adjourned into executive session to discuss the potential purchase of property. The results of the executive session were not available as of press time.

In other news, council approved the following agenda items:

• R-24-2019 Authorize bidding Fleet Maintenance Contract, not to exceed $400,000 per year

The 2018 cost for the program was $282,742. The vehicle maintenance cost in-house was estimated at $604,000, according to the committee report. The resolution is for a three-year contract with up to two one-year mutually agreed upon extensions.

• O-20-2019 Easements to DP&L, relocation of switchgear, Mulberry Street parking lot and South Cherry Street parking lot

The relocation is to make it safer and easier for DP&L to access the facilities when needed. The work does not move electric lines overhead. DP&L proposes the relocation from underground to above ground in the downtown area to improve safety for their employees and simplifies the maintenance.

Resident voices concerns

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

